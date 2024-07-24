All SVC Chaos: SNK vs. Capcom hidden characters and how to unlock them
SVC Chaos: SNK VS Capcom is back, against all odds. This is a maligned Capcom crossover fighter made by the team at SNK, and fans tend to agree that it was a much better idea in concept than in practice.
But we can put that aside for a moment and focus on what’s coolest about this game: the range of characters, and their varied tools. Is the game balanced? Maybe not, but it is totally badass. For the best odds of coming out on top in SVC Chaos, we’re listing every hidden character in the game and how you can play as them in any mode on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
SVC Chaos: SNK vs. Capcom hidden character breakdown
How to unlock hidden characters – SVC Chaos
This is the easy part: all of the hidden characters are hidden beneath the inner columns in the character select screen. On Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC, you just need to press and hold L/L1/LB on your controller, which will reveal the hidden character. Keep it held and select the hidden character to use them.
All SNK hidden characters – SVC Chaos
These are the hidden SNK characters you can play as in SVC Chaos, and it’s the first appearance of Serious Mr. Karate.
- Geese
- Mars People
- Goenitz
- Orochi Iori
- Serious Mr. Karate
- Athena
All Capcom hidden characters – SVC Chaos
These are the hidden Capcom characters you can play as in SVC Chaos – this is also the first-ever appearance of Violent Ken.
- Zero
- Demitri
- Dan Hibiki
- Violent Ken
- Shin Akuma
- Red Arremer (Firebrand)