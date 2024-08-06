Sword of Convallaria codes: All active gifts to redeem
Sword of Convallaria invites you to adventure in the realm of Iria with a cast of lovable characters which all come with unique personalities and ability kits you can use in its turn-based combat. As always when it comes to gacha games, characters need to be pulled from banners containing a whole array of units. In addition, they need to be upgraded in various ways and require equipment to really pull their weight on the battlefield – in short, there is a lot to do to get your roster up and running. All of that requires resources and currencies of various types.
While you can get all of these from simply playing the game, no one would ever say no to some extra goodies for free, right? That’s where Sword of Convallaria codes come into play. You can exchange codes for free items to boost your resource stocks and advance your account a little quicker.
All Sword of Convallaria codes
Find all active Sword of Convallaria codes below:
- SOCENLAUNCH – Replete Dining Shelf x1 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOC20KDC – Hope Luxite x150 (unknown expiry date)
- SOCFORCE – Elysium Coin x3,000 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCDORO – Elysium Coin x3,000 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCCREATOR – Tarot Essence x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCTACTICS – Tarot Essence x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCTLP – Radiant Powder x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCBRAXO – Radiant Powder x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCMTASHED – Star Particle x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
- SOCUBER – Star Particle x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
Note that you can only redeem each code once per account.
Sword of Convallaria codes: How to redeem
You can redeem Sword of Convallaria codes inside the game by following these steps:
- After launching the game and logging into your account, open the main menu.
- Open the settings menu by clicking on the gear symbol in the top right corner.
- Find the “Exchange Code” option in the “Account” tab and click “Go to exchange”.
- Enter your code and confirm.
Once that’s done, the free Sword of Convallaria items should be claimable in your inbox. Check out the active ZZZ codes and Honkai: Star Rail codes for more free gacha game goodies.