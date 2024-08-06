Video Games

Sword of Convallaria codes: All active gifts to redeem

Find all exchange codes for Swords of Convallaria

Marco Wutz

XD

Sword of Convallaria invites you to adventure in the realm of Iria with a cast of lovable characters which all come with unique personalities and ability kits you can use in its turn-based combat. As always when it comes to gacha games, characters need to be pulled from banners containing a whole array of units. In addition, they need to be upgraded in various ways and require equipment to really pull their weight on the battlefield – in short, there is a lot to do to get your roster up and running. All of that requires resources and currencies of various types.

Table of Contents

  1. All Sword of Convallaria codes
  2. Sword of Convallaria codes: How to redeem

While you can get all of these from simply playing the game, no one would ever say no to some extra goodies for free, right? That’s where Sword of Convallaria codes come into play. You can exchange codes for free items to boost your resource stocks and advance your account a little quicker.

All Sword of Convallaria codes

Find all active Sword of Convallaria codes below:

  • SOCENLAUNCH – Replete Dining Shelf x1 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOC20KDC – Hope Luxite x150 (unknown expiry date)
  • SOCFORCE – Elysium Coin x3,000 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCDORO – Elysium Coin x3,000 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCCREATOR – Tarot Essence x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCTACTICS – Tarot Essence x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCTLP – Radiant Powder x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCBRAXO – Radiant Powder x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCMTASHED – Star Particle x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)
  • SOCUBER – Star Particle x500 (expires Sep. 14, 2024)

Note that you can only redeem each code once per account.

Sword of Convallaria codes: How to redeem

You can redeem Sword of Convallaria codes inside the game by following these steps:

  1. After launching the game and logging into your account, open the main menu.
  2. Open the settings menu by clicking on the gear symbol in the top right corner.
  3. Find the “Exchange Code” option in the “Account” tab and click “Go to exchange”.
  4. Enter your code and confirm.
Sword of Convallaria screenshot showing the code redeem function.
This is where you can redeem codes in Sword of Convallaria. / XD

Once that’s done, the free Sword of Convallaria items should be claimable in your inbox. Check out the active ZZZ codes and Honkai: Star Rail codes for more free gacha game goodies.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides