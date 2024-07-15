Video Games

It is once again time to raise the banners, mobilize the troops, start your war economy, and take a seat on your comfy throne, fellow armchair generals – for summer is the season of TactiCon.

Publishers Hooded Horse and Firesquid have once again banded together to organize and host one of the biggest strategy game-focused events of the year in the form of TactiCon 2024 from July 18 to 22.

In case this is your first rodeo, here’s a short briefing: TactiCon is a digital convention with lots of interesting panels and developer discussions from some of your favorite strategy game studios and is accompanied by lots of demos as well as discounts. What’s more, TactiCon will include an opening showcase filled with trailers, updates, and even some reveals from the likes of Hooded Horse, Firesquid, Paradox Interactive, Shiro Games, and Owlcat Games.

Find out everything about the TactiCon 2024 start times and where to watch the showcase below.

TactiCon 2024: start times

TactiCon 2024 kicks off on July 18, 2024, at 10:30am PT. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:

  • July 18, 10:30am PT
  • July 18, 12:30pm CT
  • July 18, 1:30pm ET
  • July 18, 6:30pm BST
  • July 18, 7:30pm CEST
  • July 18, 11pm IST
  • July 19, 1:30am CST
  • July 19, 2:30am KST/JST
  • July 19, 3:30am AEST
  • July 19, 5:30am NZST

TactiCon 2024: where to watch

You can catch the TactiCon 2024 showcase and panels on the event’s Steam page, Twitch, and YouTube channels.

100 strategy and tactics games are participating in this year’s edition of TactiCon according to the official website – and that doesn’t count any potential surprises and reveals.

