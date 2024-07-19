Tacticon 2024 Steam Sale: Best strategy games to grab at a discount
If your strategy game-loving friend shows up with a bright smile at work today, then that’s likely because they’re fresh from their Tacticon 2024 shopping spree – and with those discounts, the stinging feeling of regret following many a purchasing streak won’t even come up.
Organized by publishers Firesquid and Hooded Horse, Tacticon is an annual digital convention on Steam that’s dedicated to strategy and tactics games – you can find lots of interesting panels, play brand-new demos, and enjoy a juicy Steam sale.
We’ve delved deep into the offerings to bring you the best strategy games to grab at a discount during the Tacticon 2024 Steam Sale.
Crusader Kings 3
- Off by 60% – new historical low!
- Find Crusader Kings 3 on Steam.
With an expansion focusing on the Byzantine Empire lurking around the corner, Paradox lowered the price of Crusader Kings 3 to a new historical low – a fantastic offer to onboard new players. If you’ve been living under a rock and never heard about Crusader Kings 3, just imagine it to be the best video game depiction of Game of Thrones you’ve ever played. You’re a medieval noble, who must scheme, seduce, marry, and fight to gain honor, riches, and power for their house, growing their domain from humble beginnings into a continent-spanning empire.
Classified: France 44
- Off by 40%
- Find Classified: France 44 on Steam.
Launched earlier this year, Classified: France 44 is a very solid turn-based tactics game that brings together the gameplay of XCOM and the behind-enemy-lines thrill of Inglorious Bastards. Help the Résistance weaken Germany’s defenses as the Allies prepare for D-Day, but be aware that the different factions may have their own visions for post-war France.
New Cycle
- Off by 25% – new historical low!
- Early Access
- Find New Cycle on Steam.
A promising city-builder that recently got some excellent updates on its way to full release, New Cycle is well worth a look. Help rebuild civilization in a post-apocalyptic setting and prepare for the hardships that are yet to come.
TerraScape
- Off by 30%
- Find TerraScape on Steam.
A cozy little take on city-building, TerraScape recently got its full release. Players need to place districts and terraform the limited space on the floating islands they settle to grow their cities, giving the game a neat puzzle aspect as you look for the optimal placements.
Wartales
- Off by 45% – new historical low!
- Find Wartales on Steam.
If you like Battle Brothers, but are looking for something newer, then Wartales could well satisfy that desire: Lead your very own mercenary band through a wartorn country and forge your own path of survival.
Across the Obelisk
- Off by 50% – new historical low!
- Find Across the Obelisk on Steam.
Slay the Spire meets Darkest Dungeon meets co-op functionality – if that mixture of elements sounds good to you, then Across the Obelisk may be a strong pick-up for you and your friends. Perfect for thrilling game nights, the game’s sometimes questionable balance allows for utterly wacky adventures.
Norland
- Off by 25%
- Early Access
- Find Norland on Steam.
Did you like that description of Crusader Kings 3 above, but aren’t quite sure you can handle something that complex at the moment? Well, Hooded Horse’s newest Early Access title is perhaps more up your alley: Combining CK3 and RimWorld, this colony sim adds a political strategy aspect to the formula.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Off by 35% – new historical low!
- Find Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on Steam.
After many updates Rogue Trader has eliminated many of its launch issues, becoming an even better CRPG than at release – so with a historically low price and its first DLC around the corner, now is the best time to warp into the Koronus Expanse and face its challenges.