Tacticon 2024 Steam Sale: Best strategy games to grab at a discount

Marco Wutz

If your strategy game-loving friend shows up with a bright smile at work today, then that’s likely because they’re fresh from their Tacticon 2024 shopping spree – and with those discounts, the stinging feeling of regret following many a purchasing streak won’t even come up. 

Organized by publishers Firesquid and Hooded Horse, Tacticon is an annual digital convention on Steam that’s dedicated to strategy and tactics games – you can find lots of interesting panels, play brand-new demos, and enjoy a juicy Steam sale. 

We’ve delved deep into the offerings to bring you the best strategy games to grab at a discount during the Tacticon 2024 Steam Sale.

Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 screenshot showing the Byzantine Emperor's throne room.
Securing a throne is one thing, holding it is quite another. / Paradox Interactive

With an expansion focusing on the Byzantine Empire lurking around the corner, Paradox lowered the price of Crusader Kings 3 to a new historical low – a fantastic offer to onboard new players. If you’ve been living under a rock and never heard about Crusader Kings 3, just imagine it to be the best video game depiction of Game of Thrones you’ve ever played. You’re a medieval noble, who must scheme, seduce, marry, and fight to gain honor, riches, and power for their house, growing their domain from humble beginnings into a continent-spanning empire.

Classified: France 44

Classified: France 44 screenshot.
Stealth is a key component in reaching your mission goals. / Absolutely Games / team17

Launched earlier this year, Classified: France 44 is a very solid turn-based tactics game that brings together the gameplay of XCOM and the behind-enemy-lines thrill of Inglorious Bastards. Help the Résistance weaken Germany’s defenses as the Allies prepare for D-Day, but be aware that the different factions may have their own visions for post-war France.

New Cycle

New Cycle screenshot.
New Cycle allows you to build an entire steampunk metropolis. / Core Engage / Daedalic Entertainment

A promising city-builder that recently got some excellent updates on its way to full release, New Cycle is well worth a look. Help rebuild civilization in a post-apocalyptic setting and prepare for the hardships that are yet to come.

TerraScape

TerraScape screenshot.
TerraScape is a laid-back option for strategy fans. / Bitfall Studios / Stray Fawn Publishing / INSTINCT3

A cozy little take on city-building, TerraScape recently got its full release. Players need to place districts and terraform the limited space on the floating islands they settle to grow their cities, giving the game a neat puzzle aspect as you look for the optimal placements.

Wartales

Wartales screenshot.
Battles in Wartales are turn-based affairs. / Shiro Games

If you like Battle Brothers, but are looking for something newer, then Wartales could well satisfy that desire: Lead your very own mercenary band through a wartorn country and forge your own path of survival.

Across the Obelisk

Across the Obelisk screenshot.
Across the Obelisk can be played solo or with up to three friends. / Dreamsite Games / Paradox Interactive

Slay the Spire meets Darkest Dungeon meets co-op functionality – if that mixture of elements sounds good to you, then Across the Obelisk may be a strong pick-up for you and your friends. Perfect for thrilling game nights, the game’s sometimes questionable balance allows for utterly wacky adventures.

Norland

Norland screenshot.
You only control the noble family of your domain directly, steering the masses towards prosperity. / Long Jaunt / Hooded Horse

Did you like that description of Crusader Kings 3 above, but aren’t quite sure you can handle something that complex at the moment? Well, Hooded Horse’s newest Early Access title is perhaps more up your alley: Combining CK3 and RimWorld, this colony sim adds a political strategy aspect to the formula.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader screenshot.
Rogue Trader comes with lots of turn-based combat your party can shine in. / Owlcat Games

After many updates Rogue Trader has eliminated many of its launch issues, becoming an even better CRPG than at release – so with a historically low price and its first DLC around the corner, now is the best time to warp into the Koronus Expanse and face its challenges.

