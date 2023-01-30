The worst Shiny Pokémon

Pokémon hit the jackpot when it came to introducing shiny Pokémon. By encouraging players to hunt down these exceedingly rare differently colored ‘mons, hours were added onto each games’ potential playtime. Many do it just for the status. Sending out a Shiny Pokémon in battle demonstrates to others the effort you’ve put into the game, and let’s face it, some of them just look really nice.

Some that is. Others are questionable, with many fans choosing to recolor Pokémon’s shiny forms to better suit their tastes. Here’s our list of Pokémon we don’t think it’s worth spending hours looking for.