Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao debut
Wuthering Waves 1.2, the next version of the open-world RPG from Kuro Games, is around the corner and comes with a duo of fresh Resonators that players can add to their growing rosters. Both Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao will be available on the game’s banners with an assortment of less rare characters and alongside their signature weapons.
However, Kuro Games is also giving out one free copy of Xiangli Yao to all players participating in the By Moon’s Grace event planned for version 1.2, so your currency reserves should hopefully not become too stressed in the upcoming weeks.
Find out everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners below.
Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 1
In version 1.2, the limited banners will contain the following characters and weapons from August 15 to September 5, 2024:
- Zhezhi (Glacio, Rectifier, 5-Star) and three 4-Star Resonators
- Rime-Draped Sprouts (Rectifier, 5-Star) and three 4-Star weapons
Zhezhi
Zhezhi is a genius artist as well as menace on the battlefield: She’s capable of quickly blinking around in combat and summoning spirits that execute Coordinated Attacks while she’s off-field, giving her a similar role as Yinlin. If you’re looking for someone to accompany Jinhsi to battle, she’d be a fantastic pick-up.
Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2, which runs from September 5 to 26, 2024, provides the following characters and weapons:
- Xiangli Yao (Electro, Gauntlet, 5-Star) and three 4-Star Resonators
- Verity’s Handle (Gauntlet, 5-Star) and three 4-Star weapons
Xiangli Yao
Xiangli Yao is a classic Main DPS who’s all about punching the enemy until they’re knocked out – not much finesse or elegance required. He’s a very straightforward Resonator whose kit mainly revolves around Basic and Heavy Attacks.
