Wuthering Waves: Changli build and materials guide
Stay three steps ahead of your enemies with the best Wuthering Waves Changli build and burn brightly as you march towards your goal. This 5-Star swordwielder deals Fusion Damageand excels at taking on groups of enemies, though she requires a lot of mechanical finesse to get maximum performance out of her.
Table of Contents
Changli’s Resonance Skill, Tripartite Flames, enables her to dash forward and enter the True Sight state, dealing Fusion Damage. She can use this move two times in a row, if need be. In True Sight, Changli possesses two Enhanced Basic Attacks dealing Resonance Skill Damage.
Her Resonance Liberation, Radiance of Fealty, deals Fusion Damage to nearby targets, creates four stacks of Enflamement, and allows Changli’s next Flaming Sacrifice Heavy Attack to boost her Attack temporarily.
Using a Heavy Attack while having four stacks of Enflamement automatically triggers Flaming Sacrifice. This deals Fusion Damage counting as Resonance Skill Damage and reduces the damage Changli takes during casting. Aside from her Liberation, Changli gains Enflamement from her Enhanced Basic Attacks. Her Inherent Skills provide additional Fusion Damage for all stacks of Enflamement as well as additional Fusion Damage and Defense Penetration for her Flaming Sacrifice and Resonance Liberation.
Her Intro Skill allows Changli to enter True Sight immediately upon being switched in, while her Outro Skill amplifies the next Resonator’s Fusion Damage and Resonance Liberation Damage.
Obtaining additional copies of Changli and filling out her Resonance Chain is another way of boosting her power. Sequence Node 1 (S1) allows her Skill and Flaming Sacrifice to increase Changi’s damage, while S2 makes Enflamement provide a Critical Rate bonus. S3 boosts her Resonance Liberation Damage and S4 makes her Intro Skill contribute a teamwide Attack buff. S5 provides a massive damage bonus to Flaming Sacrifice, while S6 allows Flaming Sacrifice, Resonance Skill, and Resonance Liberation to ignore additional enemy Defense.
Best Changli weapons – Wuthering Waves
Changli’s signature sword, Blazing Brilliance, provides her with the best mixture of stats and bonuses: It comes with additional Critical Damage, Attack, and a stacking Resonance Skill Damage buff, increasing her offensive capabilities across the board.
Best Changli weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Blazing Brilliance (5-Star)
- Emerald of Genesis (5-Star)
- Commando of Conviction (4-Star)
- Lumingloss (4-Star)
- Lunar Cutter (4-Star)
Best Changli Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Changli puts out tons of Fusion Damage, so you should get the Molten Rift Sonata Effect on her. Inferno Rider is a strong Main Echo to go with this, providing lots of Resonance Energy that will allow Changli to generate Enflamement through her Resonance Liberation. The Basic Attack Damage buff it provides is less useful, as she mainly relies on Resonance Skill Damage.
Best Changli Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Molten Rift (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Inferno Rider
Best Echoes main stats for Changli in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage %
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Changli in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Changli teams – Wuthering Waves
Changli benefits from having Resonators with Coordinated Attacks by her side, as this will help her build enough stacks of Incandescence to unleash her full damage potential.
- Changli (Main DPS), Yinlin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Changli’s swap-heavy playstyle allows her to take advantage of her Intro Skill as often as she can while also providing the team with additional buffs from her Outro Skill. Yinlin is a perfect partner for her, creating strong synergy between both units – not to mention her strong off-field damage increasing the team’s DPS. Verina is the natural third character to join the party in her function as an amazing healer and support Resonator.
Encore and Rover (Havoc) are strong alternatives to Changli thanks to their ability to fit into a swap-heavy composition – and Encore can even take full advantage of Changli’s Outro Skill.
As always, Baizhi is your best friend if you don’t have a Verina to keep the team healthy.
Changli ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Changli has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- Crude Ring x4
- Basic Ring x12
- Improved Ring x12
- Tailored Ring x4
- Rage Tacet Core x46
- Pavo Plum x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Rings drop from many of the human outlaws found around the map. Rage Tacet Cores can only be obtained from challenging the Inferno Rider, the boss present in the Sea of Flames. Pavo Plum is a regional material only available from Mt. Firmament – you’ll primarily find them growing on the western shore region of the island. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Changli up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- Crude Ring x25
- Basic Ring x28
- Improved Ring x40
- Tailored Ring x57
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- Sentinel’s Dagger x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Metallic Drip can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Sentinel’s Daggers are dropped by Jué on Mt. Firmament.