All playable Wuthering Waves characters require different ascension materials to unlock their maximum level and with it their full combat potential. However, there is no catch-all resource used to unlock the ascension levels of all characters, so you need to keep your eyes open for a variety of materials. 

One of these is a mushroom species called Coriolus, which is required for a trio of characters: Lingyang, the 5-Star damage dealer and lion dancer, Mortefi, the superb Sub DPS for Jiyan and Jianxin, and upcoming hybrid character Yinlin.

This Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations guide will show you where to find the material in an efficient manner.

Wuthering Waves: Coriolus locations

Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations map.
Gathering Coriolus requires you to make a little roundtrip through Dim Forest. / Kuro Games

Coriolus grows exclusively in the Dim Forest region of Huanglong and there’s not all too much of it, so it’s best to begin stocking up on the material early if you have a character requiring it down the line.

Begin by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon north of the Forbidden Forest and make your way south along the path. Coriolus grows on the side of large trees and branches, so keep an eye out for those. Next, teleport to the Resonance Nexus further south and go towards the Giant Banyan to pick up the next batch of mushrooms.

You can then teleport to the northern or southern waypoint first and either make a trip around the eastern flank of the Giant Banyan to collect all the Coriolus in the area or go about halfway, port to the respective other Beacon, and do the other half from there. Just make sure to stick to the low ground, as that’s where all the resources grow.

If you’re in the area anyways, you might as well farm Feilian Beringal, the mighty Tacet Discord living inside the Giant Banyan. It’s not only one of the most potent Aero Echoes, but provides a material called Roaring Rock Fist, which is needed to level up certain characters.

For all the other ascension materials, check out the Pecok Flower locations, Belle Poppy locations, Iris locations, Lanternberry locations, and Wintry Bell locations.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg