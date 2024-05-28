Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations guide
All playable Wuthering Waves characters require different ascension materials to unlock their maximum level and with it their full combat potential. However, there is no catch-all resource used to unlock the ascension levels of all characters, so you need to keep your eyes open for a variety of materials.
One of these is a mushroom species called Coriolus, which is required for a trio of characters: Lingyang, the 5-Star damage dealer and lion dancer, Mortefi, the superb Sub DPS for Jiyan and Jianxin, and upcoming hybrid character Yinlin.
This Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations guide will show you where to find the material in an efficient manner.
Wuthering Waves: Coriolus locations
Coriolus grows exclusively in the Dim Forest region of Huanglong and there’s not all too much of it, so it’s best to begin stocking up on the material early if you have a character requiring it down the line.
Begin by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon north of the Forbidden Forest and make your way south along the path. Coriolus grows on the side of large trees and branches, so keep an eye out for those. Next, teleport to the Resonance Nexus further south and go towards the Giant Banyan to pick up the next batch of mushrooms.
You can then teleport to the northern or southern waypoint first and either make a trip around the eastern flank of the Giant Banyan to collect all the Coriolus in the area or go about halfway, port to the respective other Beacon, and do the other half from there. Just make sure to stick to the low ground, as that’s where all the resources grow.
If you’re in the area anyways, you might as well farm Feilian Beringal, the mighty Tacet Discord living inside the Giant Banyan. It’s not only one of the most potent Aero Echoes, but provides a material called Roaring Rock Fist, which is needed to level up certain characters.
For all the other ascension materials, check out the Pecok Flower locations, Belle Poppy locations, Iris locations, Lanternberry locations, and Wintry Bell locations.