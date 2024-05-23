Video Games

Wuthering Waves free Echo Starter Pack on Epic Games Store: How to claim

Get your free item pack before the offer runs out

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is out now and the Epic Games Store is offering a free Echo Starter Pack to help you begin your journey in Kuro Games’ open-world RPG.

The Echo Starter Pack contains the following items:

  • Incomplete Elite Class Echo x1
  • Premium Tuner x10
  • Advanced Sealed Tube x5

The Incomplete Elite Class Echo can be used to obtain a random Echo, while Premium Tuners and Advanced Sealed Tubes are XP materials used to upgrade Echoes – and with XP materials always being short at the start of the game, this is a valuable get.

Here’s how to claim the free Wuthering Waves Echo Starter Pack on Epic Games Store.

Wuthering Waves Echo Starter Pack: How to claim for free

Simply follow these steps to obtain the item pack:

  1. Navigate to Epic Games Store and log in with your account.
  2. Claim the Echo Starter Pack.
  3. Check the email account connected to your Epic Games Store account to find the redemption code sent to you.
  4. Copy your personal code and then start the game, where you can redeem it.
  5. Check your in-game mail after you’ve redeemed the code to claim your items.

Check out how to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, in case you can’t find the feature. Please ensure that you redeem your code before June 23, 2024, at 11:59am ET – that’s when it expires.

The Echo Starter Pack will be available on Epic Games Store until June 13, 2024, at 11am ET, so go and claim it before that deadline.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to use the Epic Games Store version of Wuthering Waves for this to work – this offer is freely accessible to anyone regardless of platform.

Echoes are a vital part of extracting the best performance from all playable Wuthering Waves characters, granting them massive stat boosts as well as additional active abilities.

Published
