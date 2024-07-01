Video Games

Wuthering Waves: Jinhsi build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and Echoes for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Lead Jinzhou into a brilliant future with the best Wuthering Waves Jinhsi build and become a symbol of hope for the city. This 5-Star Spectro character is a powerful damage dealer and can dish out absurd cleave damage with a fairly simple rotation scheme.

Table of Contents

  1. Best Jinhsi weapons – Wuthering Waves
  2. Best Jinhsi Echoes – Wuthering Waves
  3. Best Jinhsi teams – Wuthering Waves
  4. Jinhsi ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi’s Resonance Skill, Trailing Lights of Eons, makes her dash forward and deal Spectro Damage with several strikes. She has access to an alternate Resonance Skill, Overflowing Radiance, after using her Intro Skill or completing her Basic Attack chain, which also deals Spectro Damage and then sends Jinshi into the Incarnation state.

Incarnation unlocks a completely different skill set for Jinhsi: Her Enhanced Basic Attack counts as dealing Resonance Skill Damage, her Resonance Skill becomes Crescent Divinity, and she gets a new Heavy Attack, Dodge (allowing her to stay airborne for a while), and Dodge Counter.

Completing her Enhanced Basic Attack chain unlocks a fourth variant of her Resonance Skill, Illuminous Epiphany, and her Enhanced Basic Attack is replaced by yet another Heavy Attack. Illuminous Epiphany can consume stacks of Incandescence for bonus damage. Jinshi gains Incandescence whenever party members inflict Attribute Damage or make Coordinated Attacks. After executing Illuminous Epiphany, she also gains the Unison effect, which can be consumed in lieu of Concerto Energy to trigger her Outro Skill and the next Resonator’s Intro Skill – a strong tool for incredibly quick rotations.

Speaking of which: Jinhsi’s Intro Skill deals Spectro Damage, while her Outro Skill allows her to gather Incandescence from her party members’ Attribute Damage at a quicker rate.

Her Resonance Liberation, Purge of Light, invokes the power of Loong to deal Spectro Damage.

You can fill out Jinhsi’s Resonance Chain by obtaining duplicates of her, resulting in additional power-ups. Sequence Node 1 (S1) further bolsters the strength of Illuminous Epiphany, while S2 automatically tops up her Incandescence stacks if she’s off-field for a certain time. S3 temporarily grants her more Attack after her Intro Skill. S4 provides a teamwide Attribute Damage bonus after she casts Resonance Liberation or Illuminous Epiphany. S5 boosts the power of her Resonance Liberation. Finally, S6 bolsters the damage of Illuminous Epiphany and the bonus it gains from consuming Incandescence.

Best Jinhsi weapons – Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi’s main source of damage are her various Resonance Skill variations and as well as her Enhanced Basic Attack combo, which is counted as dealing Resonance Skill Damage as well. Naturally, this makes the Resonance Skill Damage gained from her signature broadblade, Ages of Harvest, a massive boon. In addition, the weapon provides additional Attribute Damage and Critical Rate, which both contribute to maximizing Jinhsi’s offensive capabilities.

Best Jinhsi weapons in Wuthering Waves:

  • Ages of Harvest (5-Star)
  • Verdant Summit (5-Star)
  • Lustrous Razor (5-Star)
  • Helios Cleaver (4-Star)
  • Broadblade#41 (4-Star)
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Jinhsi and a dragon.
Jinhsi is the Sentinel's Appointed Resonator and thus closely connected to Jué. / Kuro Games

Best Jinhsi Echoes – Wuthering Waves

Relying on Spectro Damage, Jinshi’s best Sonata Effect is Celestial Light for the boost to this attribute’s damage – especially the extra juicy power-up right after the Intro Skill. Naturally, Jué can be regarded as Jinhsi’s signature Echo, dealing Spectro Damage, boosting the character’s Resonance Skill Damage, and making Coordinated Attacks that count as Resonance Skill Damage.

Best Jinhsi Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

  • Sonata Effect: Celestial Light (5-Set)
  • Main Echo: Jué

Best Echoes main stats for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:

  • 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
  • 3 Cost: Spectro Damage %
  • 3 Cost: Spectro Damage %
  • 1 Cost: Attack %
  • 1 Cost: Attack %

Best Echoes sub stats for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:

  • Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Jinhsi's dragon attacking.
Jinhsi can unleash the power of the dragon. / Kuro Games

Best Jinhsi teams – Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi benefits from having Resonators with Coordinated Attacks by her side, as this will help her build enough stacks of Incandescence to unleash her full damage potential.

  • Jinhsi (Main DPS), Yinlin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)

Jinhsi’s current premium team relies on Yinlin as her secondary – which makes sense, given that she’s currently the strongest Coordinated Attack users in the game. Thanks to Yinlin, the Main DPS can reliably maximize Incandescence without having access to S2. It’s a shame that Yinlin’s Outro Skill doesn’t do much for Jinhsi aside from the Resonance Liberation Damage bonus, but that’s a low price to pay for otherwise fantastic synergy.

Verina, of course, completes the trio as a healer and general support, though she’s especially great with Jinshi since she can also launch Coordinated Attacks.

Mortefi and Yuanwu are solid replacements for Yinlin in this composition, though obviously the team’s overall damage output will be lower.

Wuthering Waves screenshot of Jinhsi praying.
Jinhsi's bond with the people and lands of Jinzhou is her strength. / Kuro Games

Jinhsi ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Once Jinhsi has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:

  • LF Howler Core x4
  • MF Howler Core x12
  • HF Howler Core x12
  • FF Howler Core x4
  • Elegy Tacet Core x46
  • Loong’s Pearl x60
  • Shell Credits x170,000

Howler Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Elegy Tacet Cores only come from defeating Mourning Aix, a boss creature located at Mourning Aix’s Mire in the very south of Huanglong. Loong’s Pearl is a regional material only available from Mt. Firmament. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.

In addition to leveling Jinhsi up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:

  • LF Howler Core x25
  • MF Howler Core x28
  • HF Howler Core x40
  • FF Howler Core x57
  • Waveworn Residue 210 x25
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x28
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x55
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x67
  • Sentinel’s Dagger x26
  • Shell Credits x20,300,000

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Waveworn Residue can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Sentinel’s Daggers are dropped by Jué on Mt. Firmament.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides