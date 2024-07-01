Wuthering Waves: Jinhsi build and materials guide
Lead Jinzhou into a brilliant future with the best Wuthering Waves Jinhsi build and become a symbol of hope for the city. This 5-Star Spectro character is a powerful damage dealer and can dish out absurd cleave damage with a fairly simple rotation scheme.
Jinhsi’s Resonance Skill, Trailing Lights of Eons, makes her dash forward and deal Spectro Damage with several strikes. She has access to an alternate Resonance Skill, Overflowing Radiance, after using her Intro Skill or completing her Basic Attack chain, which also deals Spectro Damage and then sends Jinshi into the Incarnation state.
Incarnation unlocks a completely different skill set for Jinhsi: Her Enhanced Basic Attack counts as dealing Resonance Skill Damage, her Resonance Skill becomes Crescent Divinity, and she gets a new Heavy Attack, Dodge (allowing her to stay airborne for a while), and Dodge Counter.
Completing her Enhanced Basic Attack chain unlocks a fourth variant of her Resonance Skill, Illuminous Epiphany, and her Enhanced Basic Attack is replaced by yet another Heavy Attack. Illuminous Epiphany can consume stacks of Incandescence for bonus damage. Jinshi gains Incandescence whenever party members inflict Attribute Damage or make Coordinated Attacks. After executing Illuminous Epiphany, she also gains the Unison effect, which can be consumed in lieu of Concerto Energy to trigger her Outro Skill and the next Resonator’s Intro Skill – a strong tool for incredibly quick rotations.
Speaking of which: Jinhsi’s Intro Skill deals Spectro Damage, while her Outro Skill allows her to gather Incandescence from her party members’ Attribute Damage at a quicker rate.
Her Resonance Liberation, Purge of Light, invokes the power of Loong to deal Spectro Damage.
You can fill out Jinhsi’s Resonance Chain by obtaining duplicates of her, resulting in additional power-ups. Sequence Node 1 (S1) further bolsters the strength of Illuminous Epiphany, while S2 automatically tops up her Incandescence stacks if she’s off-field for a certain time. S3 temporarily grants her more Attack after her Intro Skill. S4 provides a teamwide Attribute Damage bonus after she casts Resonance Liberation or Illuminous Epiphany. S5 boosts the power of her Resonance Liberation. Finally, S6 bolsters the damage of Illuminous Epiphany and the bonus it gains from consuming Incandescence.
Best Jinhsi weapons – Wuthering Waves
Jinhsi’s main source of damage are her various Resonance Skill variations and as well as her Enhanced Basic Attack combo, which is counted as dealing Resonance Skill Damage as well. Naturally, this makes the Resonance Skill Damage gained from her signature broadblade, Ages of Harvest, a massive boon. In addition, the weapon provides additional Attribute Damage and Critical Rate, which both contribute to maximizing Jinhsi’s offensive capabilities.
Best Jinhsi weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Ages of Harvest (5-Star)
- Verdant Summit (5-Star)
- Lustrous Razor (5-Star)
- Helios Cleaver (4-Star)
- Broadblade#41 (4-Star)
Best Jinhsi Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Relying on Spectro Damage, Jinshi’s best Sonata Effect is Celestial Light for the boost to this attribute’s damage – especially the extra juicy power-up right after the Intro Skill. Naturally, Jué can be regarded as Jinhsi’s signature Echo, dealing Spectro Damage, boosting the character’s Resonance Skill Damage, and making Coordinated Attacks that count as Resonance Skill Damage.
Best Jinhsi Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Celestial Light (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Jué
Best Echoes main stats for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Spectro Damage %
- 3 Cost: Spectro Damage %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Jinhsi teams – Wuthering Waves
Jinhsi benefits from having Resonators with Coordinated Attacks by her side, as this will help her build enough stacks of Incandescence to unleash her full damage potential.
- Jinhsi (Main DPS), Yinlin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Jinhsi’s current premium team relies on Yinlin as her secondary – which makes sense, given that she’s currently the strongest Coordinated Attack users in the game. Thanks to Yinlin, the Main DPS can reliably maximize Incandescence without having access to S2. It’s a shame that Yinlin’s Outro Skill doesn’t do much for Jinhsi aside from the Resonance Liberation Damage bonus, but that’s a low price to pay for otherwise fantastic synergy.
Verina, of course, completes the trio as a healer and general support, though she’s especially great with Jinshi since she can also launch Coordinated Attacks.
Mortefi and Yuanwu are solid replacements for Yinlin in this composition, though obviously the team’s overall damage output will be lower.
Jinhsi ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Jinhsi has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Elegy Tacet Core x46
- Loong’s Pearl x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Elegy Tacet Cores only come from defeating Mourning Aix, a boss creature located at Mourning Aix’s Mire in the very south of Huanglong. Loong’s Pearl is a regional material only available from Mt. Firmament. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Jinhsi up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Waveworn Residue 210 x25
- Waveworn Residue 226 x28
- Waveworn Residue 235 x55
- Waveworn Residue 239 x67
- Sentinel’s Dagger x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Waveworn Residue can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Sentinel’s Daggers are dropped by Jué on Mt. Firmament.