Wuthering Waves reveal livestream: start times and where to watch

It’s time to learn more about what the launch version will offer

Wuthering Waves, the upcoming fantasy RPG from Kuro Games, will be released on May 22, 2024, for PC, iOS, and Android. However, we don’t really know how much content and which kinds of events await us in the game’s launch version – a situation the developer seemingly is going to change soon.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves reveal livestream: start times
  2. Wuthering Waves reveal livestream: where to watch

Kuro Games announced a “Wuthering Waves Reveal Livestream” that’s scheduled to take place a couple of days before the game will be released and will likely contain a whole host of insights into what players can expect to find in version 1.0 of the open-world title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves reveal livestream start times and where to watch the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves reveal livestream: start times

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream is set to take place on May 19, 2024, at 6:30pm PT – check the list below to find out what that means for your time zone:

  • May 19, 6:30pm PT
  • May 19, 8:30pm CT
  • May 19, 9:30pm ET
  • May 20, 2:30am BST
  • May 20, 3:30am CEST
  • May 20, 7am IST
  • May 20, 9:30am CST
  • May 20, 10:30am KST/JST
  • May 20, 11:30am AEST
  • May 20, 1:30pm AEDT

Wuthering Waves reveal livestream: where to watch

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream will be available to watch on the Wuthering Waves Twitch channel as well as the Wuthering Waves YouTube channel. We've embedded the livestream below for your convenience:

Wuthering Waves has reached over 30 million pre-registrations, making it clear that the gacha game has a lot of hype behind it as it approaches its release date. Often compared to Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves is an open-world fantasy RPG with gacha elements. It aims to stand out from the crowd with a more in-depth combat system than most other games of the genre offer.

