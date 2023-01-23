WWE 2K23 roster reveal: every wrestler confirmed so far

Every year fans of the WWE games wait in anticipation of which wrestlers will make the roster of that year’s video game. WWE 2K22 was an odd one in this regard. With many wrestlers leaving WWE after they had been scanned for the game, it released with roughly 20 members of the roster that were no longer with the company.

WWE 2K23, unfortunately, faces the opposite problem, as many of those wrestlers who left in 2021 returned in the latter half of 2022, and it’s unknown whether they’ll have been scanned in time for this year’s game. Fan favorites like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano might just miss the cut, although there is always hope that they could be added in DLC later in the year.

There is also the question of which NXT stars will be on the roster. Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez are yet to feature in a WWE video game, so hopes are high that they’ll make the cut this year.

Here is the full list of every WWE wrestler currently confirmed for WWE 2K23:

Austin Theory

Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus)

(pre-order bonus) Batista

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre

Hulk Hogan

John Cena

Randy Orton

Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Stone Cold Steve Austin

We’ll be keeping this up to date as more trailers, teases, and screenshots are revealed, so make sure to check back here regularly.