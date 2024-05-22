XDefiant FAQ: How to download and play XDefiant now
XDefiant is Ubisoft’s brand new free-to-play competitive shooter that mixes the hardcore competition of Counter-Strike with the familiar mechanics and controls of Call of Duty. It’s a solid blend: it plays well, feels smooth, and it’s very satisfying to down a few foes in the heat of battle. The game even includes characters from beloved Ubisoft franchises, including Rainbow Six, The Division, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and more.
If you want to start playing XDefiant now – it’s a good time, now that the servers seem to be working properly – then just take a look at our breakdown of platforms, download sizes, and more XDefiant information you need to know, down below.
How to play XDefiant now
How to download XDefiant on PC
XDefiant is playable on PC via Ubisoft Connect. You will need to download the Ubisoft Connect client in order to access XDefiant. Download Ubisoft Connect here.
How to download XDefiant on PS5 and Xbox
If you’re a console player, you can play XDefiant on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Is XDefiant crossplay?
XDefiant supports crossplay and matchmakes based on your input type; controller or mouse and keyboard.
XDefiant download size
XDefiant takes up around 30GB of hard drive space at launch on all platforms, with some variance.
Is XDefiant on PS4 or Xbox One?
XDefiant is not available on PS4 or Xbox One, and it doesn’t seem that it will get a port in the future.
Is XDefiant on Steam?
XDefiant is not available on Steam, and there are no plans to launch on Steam in the near future.
Can I play XDefiant on Steam Deck?
While XDefiant’s beta was fully playable on Steam Deck, it seems that the release version includes Anti-Cheat software that dislikes the Steam Deck’s Proton compatibility layer. If you want to play XDefiant on your Steam Deck, you will need to dual-boot Windows from your system, which isn’t a simple task.