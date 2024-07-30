Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream: start times and where to watch

Peek at what’s included in the coming update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Time flies when you’re having fun and players certainly had that with the release of Zenless Zone Zero earlier this month – but as is tradition for HoYoverse games, a brand-new update is already waiting in the wings. Naturally, the publisher will follow another step from its successful recipe: A broadcast will inform players about what they can expect from the upcoming patch.

It looks like the special program for ZZZ 1.1 will once again be hosted by the developers, who will be supported by a “special host” – perhaps our equivalent to Owlbert from the Honkai: Star Rail streams? We’ll have to wait and see. Called Undercover R&B, it looks like update 1.1 will focus on a story revolving around New Eridu Public Security and a criminal case they’re working on – perhaps regarding that mole Zhu Yuan and Qingyi suspected to be embedded in the force?

Here’s where and when you can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream: start time

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream will take place on August 3, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • 4:30am PT
  • 6:30am CT
  • 7:30am ET
  • 12:30pm BST
  • 1:30pm CEST
  • 5pm IST
  • 7:30pm CST
  • 8:30pm KST/JST
  • 9:30pm AEST
  • 11:30pm NZST

Do note that this special program is taking place on a Saturday, not as usual on a Friday.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream: what to expect

We already know that three additional characters will join the playable line-up of ZZZ in 1.1 – the duo of Qingyi and Seth will reinforce Zhu Yuan’s N.E.P.S. faction, while the mysterious Jane Doe is probably going to strike out on her own for the moment.

The development team already revealed some of the upcoming changes in ZZZ versions 1.1 to after 1.3. For 1.1, players can expect changes to how Chain Attacks work, an experimental way of storytelling that does away with TV gameplay, and an additional combat game mode.

Finally, the livestream will contain a ZZZ redemption code to claim free items, so be sure to check the linked overview on Saturday to catch that.





Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.

