Zenless Zone Zero – Anton build and promotion guide
It’s just you and your bro with the best Zenless Zone Zero Anton build – and that’s enough to overcome any challenge. Anton is a reliable Electric Attack Agent who keeps enemies pinned with continuous drill attacks.
Table of Contents
- Role: Attack
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries
- Rarity: A-Rank
Anton is all about powering up his bro – and just in case you haven’t met Anton in the game yet, his “bro” is his drilling gear. After activating his EX Special Attack, Anton enters Burst Mode and has access to a kit of enhanced abilities, such as improved Basic Attacks. Any attacks made in Burst Mode drain Energy and the mode ends once all Energy has been used up. While Anton is on a team with at least one other Belobog Heavy Industries member or Electric Agent, he can trigger additional instances of Shock DMG when attacking Shocked targets in Burst Mode.
In addition to Burst Mode, an important mechanic for Anton is the distinction between Drill Attack and Piledriver Attack. Drill Attacks are mostly unleashed during Burst Mode and can be kept up by holding down the corresponding button, allowing Anton to deal tons of damage in rapid fashion while pinning the enemy in place.
Duplicates of Anton allow you fill out his Mindscape Cinema, further bolstering his might. Level 1 restores Energy to Anton when he’s making a Drill Attack. Level 2 generates a shield for Anton when he enters Burst Mode, while Level 4 boosts the entire team’s CRIT Rate temporarily after Anton uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Level 6 allows Anton to stack a DMG bonus for Basic Attacks and Dodge Counters by landing critical hits with Piledriver Attacks.
Zenless Zone Zero – Anton: best W-Engines
Anton benefits a lot from the stacking ATK bonus provided by The Brimstone, as his Drill Attacks enable him to rapidly max out this effect. When it comes to A-Rank W-Engines, keep an eye out for Drill Rig – Red Axis, which provides Energy Regen and additional Electric DMG.
Best W-Engines for Anton:
- The Brimstone (S-Rank)
- Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
- Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank)
- Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank)
- Starlight Engine (A-Rank)
- Street Superstar (A-Rank)
- [Lunar] Noviluna (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Anton: best Drive Discs
Anton wants the usual array of offensive stats, such as CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK, and PEN. Energy Regen is an important asset for him as well, though, since he requires lots of Energy to power up his Burst Mode, without which he won’t be able to deal a lot of damage.
Best Drive Disc sets for Anton:
- Thunder Metal (4) + Woodpecker Electro (2): +10% Electric DMG, +28% ATK as long as one enemy on the field suffers from Shock, +8% CRIT Rate.
Best Drive Disc stats for Anton:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % (Primary), CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN, ATK
- Partition 5 – Electric DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
Zenless Zone Zero – Anton: best teams
Anton is a bit difficult to master due to the nature of his abilities, but can be pretty devastating when used correctly. You can make things easier for yourself by bringing a Stun Agent to create some breathing space for Anton.
- Anton (Main DPS), Grace (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
Having Grace on the team essentially guarantees that someone on the field will suffer from Shock at all times, which synergizes perfectly with Rina’s abilities: She increases the duration of Shock and buffs the entire team’s Electric DMG when there’s an enemy afflicted by it on the field. In addition, she comes with a PEN Ratio boost for the entire party, further bolstering the damage output. This is all beneficial to Anton, who can make use of these buffs and the interruption-free space to go ham.
If you don’t have Rina, you can add Anby into this party instead – she won’t provide the same level of offensive boons, but will ensure that enemies are stunned frequently.
Zenless Zone Zero – Anton: promotion materials
After obtaining Anton, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Offense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32
- Pioneer Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Anton up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up his Core Skill six times to make Anton stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance is available from the Expert Challenge: Typhon Slugger, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.