Zenless Zone Zero – Billy build and promotion guide
Become a true Starlight Knight with the best Zenless Zone Zero Billy build and fulfill this robot’s childlike dream. Billy is an Attack Agent with great single target as well as area-of-effect moves, who excels at staying mobile and dodging attacks.
Table of Contents
- Role: Attack
- Damage Type: Physical
- Faction: Gentle House aka. Cunning Hares
- Rarity: A-Rank
Billy’s key mechanics are pretty straightforward, making him an excellent beginner character. You can keep pressing his Basic Attack to enter the Crouching Shot state, which continuously deals damage to the target and applies a buff to his Basic Attack DMG. Keep in mind that the closer you are to your target, the more damage you’ll deal. To get yourself out of dangerous situations, you can move around while being in the Crouching Shot state, launching Rolling Shots – Billy is quite mobile and can attack while being on the move.
His second important mechanic comes into play when he’s paired up with fellow Cunning Hares or other Physical Agents: If that condition is satisfied, then the damage of Billy’s next Ultimate (a powerful area-of-attack move) will be substantially increased after he participates in a Chain Attack. This effect can stack up to two times, potentially doubling his Ultimate DMG.
Billy’s capabilities can be enhanced by obtaining duplicates of him and upgrading his Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 regenerates Energy for him after using Dash Attack or Dodge Counter, Level 2 increases the Dodge Counter DMG and counts his Rolling Shot as a Dodge move – making it a lot easier to trigger Perfect Dodges and Dodge Counters. Level 4 increases his EX Special Attack’s CRIT Rate the closer he is to the target, while Level 6 allows him to stack a DMG bonus when hitting the same enemy or triggering a Perfect Dodge.
Zenless Zone Zero – Billy: best W-Engines
There are a ton of strong W-Engines for Attack Agents and almost all of them have something to offer for Billy. The Brimstone probably offers the best package for Billy from the available S-Rank gear, providing a stacking ATK buff when hitting enemies with Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter – Billy’s attack speed ensures that you can easily max this buff out. From the A-Rank pieces, Cannon Rotor is an excellent choice with its additional CRIT Rate and ATK.
Best W-Engines for Billy:
- The Brimstone (S-Rank)
- Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)
- Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
- Starlight Engine (A-Rank)
- Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)
- Street Superstar (A-Rank)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank)
- [Lunar] Pleniluna (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Billy: best Drive Discs
Billy’s high attack speed and aggressive orientation make him an archetypical DPS character, who wants to get as much CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK as he can get to maximize the damage he can deal. PEN is another good pick for him, allowing your shots to bypass enemy DEF.
Best Drive Disc sets for Billy:
- Fanged Metal (4) + Woodpecker Electro (2): +10% Physical DMG, +35% DMG against a target for 12 seconds after Assault has been triggered, +8% CRIT Rate.
- Fanged Metal (2) + Woodpecker Electro (2) + Hormone Punk (2): +10% Physical DMG, +8% CRIT Rate, +10% ATK.
- Woodpecker Electro (4) + Fanged Metal (2): +8% CRIT Rate, +9% ATK for 8 seconds after triggering a critical hit with Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack, +10% Physical DMG.
Best Drive Disc stats for Billy:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN, ATK
- Partition 5 – PEN Ratio (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, PEN, ATK
Zenless Zone Zero – Billy: best teams
Billy wants a lot of time on the field to unleash as many shots as he can. Since his Core Skill revolves around participating in Chain Attacks and using his Ultimate, having a Stun Agent at Billy’s side is a good idea.
- Billy (Main DPS), Anby (Sub DPS), Nicole (Support)
- Bangboo: Booressure
The Cunning Hares make a solid team, especially at the beginning of the game. Anby can inflict lots of Daze on the enemy, stunning them and initiating Chain Attacks to allow Billy to make use of his Core Skill. Nicole is an excellent Support who can reduce enemy DEF, enhancing Billy’s damage this way.
- Billy (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Bangvolver
Billy has some great synergies with Piper and Lucy, two members of the Sons of Calydon. Piper is a Physical Anomaly Agent, giving Billy access to his full Core Skill. Since she specializes in Anomaly Buildup, she can continuously trigger Assault, in turn activating the effect of the full Fanged Metal Drive Disc set on Billy. Piper also provides a general DMG buff to the entire team through her Core Skill once she’s built up enough stacks of Power. This is a strong duo, though you’ll need to manage field time carefully, since both characters need a while to really unfold their potential.
Lucy is a solid Support for this core duo, as she can provide an ATK buff to the entire team by using her EX Special Attack (and even boost their CRIT DMG on higher Mindscape Cinema levels).
Zenless Zone Zero – Billy: promotion materials
After obtaining Billy, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Offense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32
- Pioneer Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Billy up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Physical Chip x25
- Advanced Physical Chip x75
- Specialized Physical Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up his Core Skill six times to make Billy stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60
- Ferocious Grip x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit is available from the Expert Challenge: Notorious Armored Hati, while Ferocious Grip must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Newborn Dead End Butcher.