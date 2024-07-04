Zenless Zone Zero characters: all Agents with heights, birthdays, and more
In typical HoYoverse fashion, Zenless Zone Zero features a large and varied cast of characters in its story – and you can jump into the action-packed combat of the urban fantasy RPG with most of them. Characters in Zenless Zone Zero are called Agents and have unique backgrounds and abilities. Each of them has a specific role and damage type defining their effects in combat as well.
In contrast to Genshin Impact characters and Honkai: Star Rail characters, Agents do not follow a 5-Star and 4-Star rarity classification – instead, they are S- and A-Tier rarity. Another important aspect of Zenless Zone Zero are its factions, as these can provide certain bonuses in combat, so it’s good to do your homework before forging team compositions.
All Zenless Zone Zero characters
Here are all playable Zenless Zone Zero characters with their birthdays, heights, role, damage type, faction, and rarity.
Name
Birthday
Height
Role
Type
Faction
Rarity
English VA
Sep. 23
1.73m
Support
Electric / Strike
Victoria Housekeeping Co.
S
TBA
Feb. 20
1.56m
Stun
Electric / Slash
Cunning Hares
A
Sam Slade
May 2
1.90m
Attack
Electric / Pierce
Belobog Heavy Industries
S
TBA
Dec. 23
1.92m
Defense
Fire / Strike
Belobog Heavy Industries
A
TBA
Nov. 25
1.88m
Attack
Physical / Pierce
Cunning Hares
A
TBA
Jun. 2
1.41m
Attack
Physical / Slash
Victoria Housekeeping Co.
A
TBA
Jan. 4
1.61m
Attack
Ice / Slash
Victoria Housekeeping Co.
S
Giselle Fernandez
Apr. 14
1.70m
Anomaly
Electric / Pierce
Belobog Heavy Industries
S
TBA
Aug. 10
1.50m
Stun
Fire / Strike
Belobog Heavy Industries
S
TBA
TBD
TBD
Support
Fire / Strike
Sons of Calydon
A
Courtney Lin
Jul. 30
1.48m
Attack
Physical / Slash
Cunning Hares
S
TBA
Nov. 11
1.65m
Support
Ether / Strike
Cunning Hares
A
TBA
TBD
TBD
Anomaly
Physical / Slash
Sons of Calydon
A
Suzie Yeung
Redacted
1.60m
Attack
Fire / Slash
Obol Squad
S
TBA
TBD
TBD
Support
Ice / Slash
Hollow Special Operations Section 6
A
TBA
Oct. 4
1.98m
Stun
Ice / Strike
Victoria Housekeeping Co.
S
Nicholas Thurkettle
Zhu Yuan
Sep. 1
1.75m
Attack
Ether / Pierce
Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
S
Alaina Wis
Alexandrina "Rina" Sebastiane
Rina is the head maid of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and is always accompanied by Anastella and Drusilla, two Bangboo with distinct personalities. Beautiful and elegant, she’s got a noble demeanor and a gentle smile. She loves cooking, though her dishes are difficult to digest.
Anby Demara
Anby has a mysterious past, her name only appearing in the records after joining the Cunning Hares. She loves movies and always confuses them with reality, though this lack of common sense doesn’t hinder her from being effective on the battlefield.
Anton Ivanov
Anton is a senior employee of Belobog Heavy Industries, having been handpicked by its former president, Khors. He calls his trusty jackhammer “Bro” and is always down for a joke, which is fantastic to keep morale in the team up.
Ben Bigger
Ben is the financial guru of Belobog Heavy Industries, having been promoted by Koleda after she glimpsed his talent with numbers. Despite his rough looks, he’s a sensitive and soft person with a huge sense of loyalty.
Billy Kid
Billy passed the “forbidden fruit test” and thus counts as a self-aware machine. This childlike AI construct loves the visual FX show Starlight Knight and wants to be a hero like the characters in the series.
Corin Wickes
Corin is a maid at Victoria Housekeeping Co. who never fails to fulfill her tasks – however, due to a lack of self-confidence and her fear of being disliked, she always stutters and apologizes as if she did something wrong.
Ellen Joe
Ellen is the latest member to join Victoria Housekeeping Co. as a part-timer, as she also attends a school in New Eridu. Always exhausted, Ellen carries a lollipop in her mouth to have access to some sugar in case of an emergency.
Grace Howard
Grace is obsessed with machinery and is the mind behind Belobog Heavy Industries’ powerful In-Hollow vehicles. Dealing with machines as if they were her children, she is very patient and doting. She also has a motherly relationship with Koleda, calling her Sweet Pea.
Koleda Belobog
Koleda inherited Belobog Heavy Industries from her father, Khors, amid terrible circumstances and spent years rebuilding the company with new talents on her side. Though very mature for her age, she can be a bit childish at times.
Luciana "Lucy" de Montefio
Luciana de Montefio – Lucy for short – has the noble bearing of a princess and the strictness of a terrifying drill sergeant as she commands the Sons of Calydon in battle, breaking rules and ribs both with the swings of her bat.
Nekomiya Mana
Nekomata is very curious, agile, and mischievous – anyone knowing her will quickly beware of her (mostly harmless) pranks. Having grown up as part of the Red Fang Gang, Nekomata left the group as it drifted from its path and ended up joining the Cunning Hares.
Nicole Demara
Nicole founded Gentle House aka. the Cunning Hares and seems to be obsessed with money after having grown up as an orphan. She seems to be perpetually in debt, with profits from her schemes quickly being eaten up by this or that expense.
Piper Wheel
Piper is an excellent mechanic and truck driver, who knows the ins and outs of her machines – though she doesn’t exactly have the best work ethics, always hoping for a chance to take a nap. In her free time, she sometimes bets on horse races.
Soldier 11
Soldier 11 gave up her real name a long time ago and wholeheartedly serves the New Eridu Defense Force. She’s a big fan of spicy noodles.
Soukaku
Soukaku is happy as long as there's something to snack on. Any Hollow creature interrupting her lunch break will pay dearly for that audacity.
Von Lycaon
Von Lycaon is a managing member of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and downright obsessed with cleanliness. Despite his refined elegance, his canine instincts sometimes betray his emotions.
Zhu Yuan
Zhu Yuan is an exceptional officer of New Eridu Public Security and a favorite for the position as the next commissioner. She doesn’t have a single unresolved case in her entire career, so any criminal pursued by her is pretty much done for.
