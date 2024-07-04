Zenless Zone Zero characters: all Agents with heights, birthdays, and more

Video Games

In typical HoYoverse fashion, Zenless Zone Zero features a large and varied cast of characters in its story – and you can jump into the action-packed combat of the urban fantasy RPG with most of them. Characters in Zenless Zone Zero are called Agents and have unique backgrounds and abilities. Each of them has a specific role and damage type defining their effects in combat as well.

In contrast to Genshin Impact characters and Honkai: Star Rail characters, Agents do not follow a 5-Star and 4-Star rarity classification – instead, they are S- and A-Tier rarity. Another important aspect of Zenless Zone Zero are its factions, as these can provide certain bonuses in combat, so it’s good to do your homework before forging team compositions.

All Zenless Zone Zero characters

Here are all playable Zenless Zone Zero characters with their birthdays, heights, role, damage type, faction, and rarity.

Name

Birthday

Height

Role

Type

Faction

Rarity

English VA

Alexandrina Sebastiane

Sep. 23

1.73m

Support

Electric / Strike

Victoria Housekeeping Co.

S

TBA

Anby Demara

Feb. 20

1.56m

Stun

Electric / Slash

Cunning Hares

A

Sam Slade

Anton Ivanov

May 2

1.90m

Attack

Electric / Pierce

Belobog Heavy Industries

S

TBA

Ben Bigger

Dec. 23

1.92m

Defense

Fire / Strike

Belobog Heavy Industries

A

TBA

Billy Kid

Nov. 25

1.88m

Attack

Physical / Pierce

Cunning Hares

A

TBA

Corin Wickes

Jun. 2

1.41m

Attack

Physical / Slash

Victoria Housekeeping Co.

A

TBA

Ellen Joe

Jan. 4

1.61m

Attack

Ice / Slash

Victoria Housekeeping Co.

S

Giselle Fernandez

Grace Howard

Apr. 14

1.70m

Anomaly

Electric / Pierce

Belobog Heavy Industries

S

TBA

Koleda Belobog

Aug. 10

1.50m

Stun

Fire / Strike

Belobog Heavy Industries

S

TBA

Luciana de Montefio

TBD

TBD

Support

Fire / Strike

Sons of Calydon

A

Courtney Lin

Nekomiya Mana

Jul. 30

1.48m

Attack

Physical / Slash

Cunning Hares

S

TBA

Nicole Demara

Nov. 11

1.65m

Support

Ether / Strike

Cunning Hares

A

TBA

Piper Wheel

TBD

TBD

Anomaly

Physical / Slash

Sons of Calydon

A

Suzie Yeung

Soldier 11

Redacted

1.60m

Attack

Fire / Slash

Obol Squad

S

TBA

Soukaku

TBD

TBD

Support

Ice / Slash

Hollow Special Operations Section 6

A

TBA

Von Lycaon

Oct. 4

1.98m

Stun

Ice / Strike

Victoria Housekeeping Co.

S

Nicholas Thurkettle

Zhu Yuan

Sep. 1

1.75m

Attack

Ether / Pierce

Criminal Investigation Special Response Team

S

Alaina Wis

Alexandrina "Rina" Sebastiane

Zenless Zone Zero Alexandrina Sebastiane artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Alexandrina "Rina" Sebastiane. / HoYoverse

Rina is the head maid of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and is always accompanied by Anastella and Drusilla, two Bangboo with distinct personalities. Beautiful and elegant, she’s got a noble demeanor and a gentle smile. She loves cooking, though her dishes are difficult to digest.

Anby Demara

Zenless Zone Zero Anby artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Anby Demara. / HoYoverse

Anby has a mysterious past, her name only appearing in the records after joining the Cunning Hares. She loves movies and always confuses them with reality, though this lack of common sense doesn’t hinder her from being effective on the battlefield.

Anton Ivanov

Zenless Zone Zero Anton artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Anton Ivanov. / HoYoverse

Anton is a senior employee of Belobog Heavy Industries, having been handpicked by its former president, Khors. He calls his trusty jackhammer “Bro” and is always down for a joke, which is fantastic to keep morale in the team up.

Ben Bigger

Zenless Zone Zero Ben Bigger artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Ben Bigger. / HoYoverse

Ben is the financial guru of Belobog Heavy Industries, having been promoted by Koleda after she glimpsed his talent with numbers. Despite his rough looks, he’s a sensitive and soft person with a huge sense of loyalty.

Billy Kid

Zenless Zone Zero Billy Kid artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Billy Kid. / HoYoverse

Billy passed the “forbidden fruit test” and thus counts as a self-aware machine. This childlike AI construct loves the visual FX show Starlight Knight and wants to be a hero like the characters in the series.

Corin Wickes

Zenless Zone Zero Corin artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Corin Wickes. / HoYoverse

Corin is a maid at Victoria Housekeeping Co. who never fails to fulfill her tasks – however, due to a lack of self-confidence and her fear of being disliked, she always stutters and apologizes as if she did something wrong.

Ellen Joe

Zenless Zone Zero Ellen Joe artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Ellen Joe. / HoYoverse

Ellen is the latest member to join Victoria Housekeeping Co. as a part-timer, as she also attends a school in New Eridu. Always exhausted, Ellen carries a lollipop in her mouth to have access to some sugar in case of an emergency.

Grace Howard

Zenless Zone Zero Grace Howard artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Grace Howard. / HoYoverse

Grace is obsessed with machinery and is the mind behind Belobog Heavy Industries’ powerful In-Hollow vehicles. Dealing with machines as if they were her children, she is very patient and doting. She also has a motherly relationship with Koleda, calling her Sweet Pea.

Koleda Belobog

Zenless Zone Zero Koleda Belobog artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Koleda Belobog. / HoYoverse

Koleda inherited Belobog Heavy Industries from her father, Khors, amid terrible circumstances and spent years rebuilding the company with new talents on her side. Though very mature for her age, she can be a bit childish at times.

Luciana "Lucy" de Montefio

Zenless Zone Zero Lucy artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Lucy. / HoYoverse

Luciana de Montefio – Lucy for short – has the noble bearing of a princess and the strictness of a terrifying drill sergeant as she commands the Sons of Calydon in battle, breaking rules and ribs both with the swings of her bat.

Nekomiya Mana

Zenless Zone Zero Nekomiya Mana artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Nekomiya "Nekomata" Mana. / HoYoverse

Nekomata is very curious, agile, and mischievous – anyone knowing her will quickly beware of her (mostly harmless) pranks. Having grown up as part of the Red Fang Gang, Nekomata left the group as it drifted from its path and ended up joining the Cunning Hares.

Nicole Demara

Zenless Zone Zero Nicole Demara artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Nicole Demara. / HoYoverse

Nicole founded Gentle House aka. the Cunning Hares and seems to be obsessed with money after having grown up as an orphan. She seems to be perpetually in debt, with profits from her schemes quickly being eaten up by this or that expense.

Piper Wheel

Zenless Zone Zero Piper artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Piper. / HoYoverse

Piper is an excellent mechanic and truck driver, who knows the ins and outs of her machines – though she doesn’t exactly have the best work ethics, always hoping for a chance to take a nap. In her free time, she sometimes bets on horse races.

Soldier 11

Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Soldier 11. / HoYoverse

Soldier 11 gave up her real name a long time ago and wholeheartedly serves the New Eridu Defense Force. She’s a big fan of spicy noodles.

Soukaku

Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Soukaku. / HoYoverse

Soukaku is happy as long as there's something to snack on. Any Hollow creature interrupting her lunch break will pay dearly for that audacity.

Von Lycaon

Zenless Zone Zero Von Lycaon artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Von Lycaon. / HoYoverse

Von Lycaon is a managing member of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and downright obsessed with cleanliness. Despite his refined elegance, his canine instincts sometimes betray his emotions.

Zhu Yuan

Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan artwork.
Zenless Zone Zero's Zhu Yuan. / HoYOverse

Zhu Yuan is an exceptional officer of New Eridu Public Security and a favorite for the position as the next commissioner. She doesn’t have a single unresolved case in her entire career, so any criminal pursued by her is pretty much done for.

