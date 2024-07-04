Zenless Zone Zero codes: all codes to redeem in July 2024
Zenless Zone Zero is finally here and HoYoverse is getting an early start when it comes to giving fans some freebies – the first promo codes for the urban fantasy action RPG have been revealed.
As is common with games from this developer, you can enjoy the entire experience completely for free, if you so wish. However, getting all the latest Agents and W-Engines you may want to have requires you to participate in the title’s gacha system – and if luck isn’t on your side, the free tickets you unlock by playing won’t be enough.
Codes with some free in-game currency might come in clutch and help you avoid investing real money, so make sure you’re always on the lookout for freebies – which is super easy: Simply bookmark this page and come back from time to time.
Here are all Zenless Zone Zero codes active in July 2024 and how to redeem them.
Zenless Zone Zero codes – July 2024
These ZZZ redemption codes are currently active:
- ZENLESSLAUNCH – Polychromes x60, Dennies x6,666 (unknown expiry)
- ZENLESSGIFT – Polychromes x50, Official Investigator Log x2, W-Engine Power Supply x3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x1 (never expires)
- ZZZ2024 – Polychromes x50, Dennies x6,000 (unknown expiry)
- ZZZFREE100 – Polychromes x300, Dennies x30,000, Senior Investigator Log x2, W-Engine Energy Module x3 (expires on July 11, 2024)
Please note that each promo code can only be used once per account.
Zenless Zone Zero codes – how to redeem
Follow these steps to redeem a code in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Launch Zenless Zone Zero and log in as normal.
- Open the main menu.
- Select the “More” tab and choose “Redemption Code”.
- Enter the code into the field and confirm.
- Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the “More” tab as well.
You need to complete the Prologue mission “Business x Strangeness x Justness” to unlock the code redeem feature as well as the in-game mail, where all your rewards will be waiting for you.
Alternatively, you can follow these instructions to redeem a Zenless Zone Zero code through your web browser:
- Visit the Zenless Zone Zero codes redemption page.
- Log in to your HoYoverse account.
- Select your server, enter your character name, and enter the code.
- Click “Redeem”.
- Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.
Expired Codes
There are no expired codes yet.
