Zenless Zone Zero – Corin build and promotion guide
Overcome your fears with the best Zenless Zone Zero Corin build and simply drown out your self-doubts with chainsaw noises.
Table of Contents
- Role: Attack
- Damage Type: Physical
- Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.
- Rarity: A-Rank
Corin is a pretty simple character, mechanically, which makes her perfect for players who are just starting out on their adventure in New Eridu. You can hold or repeatedly tap attack to make Corin’s chainsaw attacks continue, holding enemies in place while the young maid happily presses the rotating blade in their faces. Naturally, these moves rapidly hit enemies, triggering any associated effects on equipment.
If Corin is placed on a team with fellow Victoria Housekeeping Co. members or Physical Agents, she’ll deal additional damage to stunned enemies.
Obtaining duplicates is a good way of bolstering Corin’s power, as this fills out her Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 boosts Corin’s damage against targets hit by her Chain Attack or Ultimate and Level 2 reduces their Physical DMG RES under the same conditions plus her EX Special Attack. Level 4 recovers Energy for Corin when she uses Chain Attack, Quick Assist, or Defensive Assist. Level 6 allows Coron to obtain stacks of Charge when hitting enemies with her extended chainsaw attacks. Charge can be consumed during Dodge Counter, Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Quick Assist, and Assist Follow-Up to deal additional damage based on Corin’s ATK.
Zenless Zone Zero – Corin: best W-Engines
Corin can make great use of Steel Cushion, benefiting from its CRIT Rate and Physical DMG buffs. Its damage bonus for attacking targets from behind won’t always come into play, but it’s the cherry on top if you can maneuver around your enemies in a smart way.
Best W-Engines for Corin:
- Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
- The Brimstone (S-Rank)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank)
- Street Superstar (A-Rank)
- Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)
- Starlight Engine (A-Rank)
- [Lunar] Pleniluna (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Corin: best Drive Discs
Corin wants to have the regular suit of offensive stats on her Drive Discs, stacking up as much CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK, and PEN as she can get her hands. Anomaly Proficiency is a good filler stat, since Corin’s rapid chainsaw attacks can easily cause Assault to trigger.
Best Drive Disc sets for Corin:
- Fanged Metal (4) + Woodpecker Electro (2): +10% Physical DMG, +35% DMG against a target for 12 seconds after Assault has been triggered, +8% CRIT Rate.
- Fanged Metal (4) + Puffer Electro (2): +10% Physical DMG, +35% DMG against a target for 12 seconds after Assault has been triggered, +8% PEN Ratio.
Best Drive Disc stats for Corin:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 5 – PEN Ratio (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
Zenless Zone Zero – Corin: best teams
Corin is not a character for quick rotations: She definitely wants to stay on the field for a while, unleashing her chainsaw for as long as possible.
- Corin (Main DPS), Lycaon (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
- Bangboo: Butler
This Victoria Housekeeping Co. squad isn’t exactly making full use of every member’s strength, but has critical synergies that make it work. Lycaon is excellent at stunning enemies and is even able to increase the amount of damage stunned enemies take, making him perfect for setting up the battlefield for Corin. Rina’s Electric-specific buffs may not come into play, but her fantastic PEN Ratio boost will help Corin cut through enemy DEF like a hot chainsaw through butter.
- Corin (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Bangvolver
This A-Rank team does not have a dedicated Stun Agent, but can very easily trigger Assault on a consistent basis thanks to Piper, which buffs Corin’s damage output more or less permanently. Supporting this core duo is Lucy, who provides a teamwide ATK buff to further improve Corin’s offensive capabilities.
Zenless Zone Zero – Corin: promotion materials
After obtaining Corin, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Offense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32
- Pioneer Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Corin up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Physical Chip x25
- Advanced Physical Chip x75
- Specialized Physical Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Corin stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe x60
- Finale Dance Shoes x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe is available from the Expert Challenge: Troublemaker – Wanted Enforcer, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.