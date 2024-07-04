Zenless Zone Zero – Grace build and promotion guide
Correct all errant children out there with the best Zenless Zone Zero Grace build and get to know the feeling of steering a well-oiled machine into battle. This Electric Anomaly Agent is adept at inflicting Shock on enemies, interrupting and continuously damaging them.
Table of Contents
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries
- Rarity: S-Rank
Grace can obtain stacks of Zap by using her Basic Attack and Dash Attack. Using Special or EX Special Attack consumes stacks of Zap, increasing Grace’s Anomaly Buildup and allowing her to trigger Shock on enemies much quicker. Fielding Grace alongside other Belobog Heavy Industries or Electric Agents further expands on this style, making the next Shock after Grace uses her EX Special Attack deal more damage.
All of this makes Grace a pretty straightforward character to play: You just keep zapping!
Pulling duplicates of Grace to fill out her Mindscape Cinema further powers her up. Level 1 enables Grace to generate Energy for the entire team with her Basic Attack combo, Level 2 reduces an enemy’s Electric RES and Electric Anomaly Buildup RES after being hit by Grace’s Basic Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack. Level 4 allows Grace to regenerate Energy for herself, while Level 6 powers up her Special or EX Special Attack when the maximum number of Zap is consumed on activation.
Mindscape Cinema Levels 1 and 2 especially make Grace a powerful enabler for Electric-based teams.
Zenless Zone Zero – Grace: best W-Engines
The Fusion Compiler is a fantastic choice as Grace’s W-Engine as it provides her with more PEN and ATK, which increases the base damage she deals. In addition, Special and EX Special Attacks increase the wearer’s Anomaly Proficiency, which in turn raises the damage dealt by effects like Shock – and that’s Grace’s main source of damage.
Best W-Engines for Grace:
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Grace: best Drive Discs
Grace wants as much Anomaly Proficiency and Anomaly Mastery as possible, since these two stats will ensure that she can quickly trigger Shock and maximize its damage. Since the basic building block for all this is her Basic Attack, stats like ATK, PEN, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG further boost her overall offensive capabilities.
Best Drive Disc sets for Grace:
- Freedom Blues (4) + Thunder Metal (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, -20% Anomaly Buildup RES for 8 seconds for enemies hit by EX Special Attack, +10% Electric DMG.
- Freedom Blues (4) + Puffer Electro (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, -20% Anomaly Buildup RES for 8 seconds for enemies hit by EX Special Attack, +8% PEN.
- Thunder Metal (4) + Freedom Blues (2): +10% Electric DMG, +28% ATK as long as at least one enemy on the field suffers from Shock, +30 Anomaly Proficiency.
Best Drive Disc stats for Grace:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Partition 4 – Anomaly Proficiency (Primary), ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG
- Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, PEN, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, PEN, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Zenless Zone Zero – Grace: best teams
Grace is excellent at maintaining the Shock status on enemies almost permanently, ensuring that they suffer continuous Electric DMG as they’re being attacked. This is especially strong when facing enemies weak to Electric, as Shock in combination with Daze can keep them stunned for long periods of time.
- Anton (Main DPS), Grace (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
Grace being present basically guarantees that someone on the field will suffer from Shock at any given time, which synergizes perfectly with Rina’s kit: She increases the duration of Shock and buffs the entire team’s Electric DMG when there’s an enemy afflicted by the effect on the field. In addition, she comes with a PEN Ratio boost for the entire party.
All of this paves the way for Anton, who triggers additional Shock instances whenever he attacks affected targets while he’s in Burst Mode. Since Anton is prone to interruption due to his attack animations, Grace and Rina basically stunlocking the enemy is another fantastic side effect of this composition.
If you don’t have Rina, you can add Anby into this party instead – she won’t provide similar buffs, but will ensure that enemies are stunned frequently.
Zenless Zone Zero – Grace: promotion materials
After obtaining Grace, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Grace up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Grace stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance is available from the Expert Challenge: Typhon Slugger, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.