Zenless Zone Zero: How to take pictures
Some Commissions in Zenless Zone Zero require you to take pictures to complete them, but in contrast to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail the camera function is not reachable with one click or button tap. That should not keep hobby photographers from taking snapshots, though – you may not be able to reach the camera with a single action, but it’s not as far away as you might think.
Learn how to take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero below.
How to take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero
The camera function in Zenless Zone Zero can be found as part of the action wheel you can summon by holding down a specific button. You then choose the camera from the available options and will be able to snap photos.
To take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero playing with mouse and keyboard, follow these steps:
- Hold down F until the action wheel appears.
- Move your mouse to select the camera shutter symbol while keeping F pressed.
- Click the left mouse button while the camera function is selected.
Things may feel a little fiddly at first, because the action wheel disappears if you stop pressing the F key on your keyboard at any point during this process. Also, simply moving your mouse to select the camera function and then letting go of F is not enough – you need to confirm your selection with a click of the left mouse button.
To take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero playing with a controller, follow these steps:
- Hold down L1 (PlayStation) or LB (Xbox) until the action wheel appears.
- Use the right stick to select the camera shutter symbol while keeping LB or L1 pressed.
- Let go of LB or L1 while the camera function is selected.
Things are slightly easier on a gamepad, since you don’t need to press any button to confirm your selection of the camera function – once you’ve successfully highlighted the option using your control stick, you can simply let go of the action wheel and Belle or Wise will use the camera they carry around.
Since Zenless Zone Zero is leaning into those retro vibes, the camera will feel a little less modern than its counterpart in HoYoverse’s other games – selfies, for example, are off the table.
