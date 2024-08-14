Zenless Zone Zero 1.1: How to unlock Inferno Reap and create Resonium Kits
Update 1.1 for Zenless Zone Zero is here and the new version is bringing all sorts of exciting content. Among the additions you can experience in the upcoming patch is a new permanent endgame mode called Inferno Reap, which puts you against Hollow Zero’s greatest threat: Nineveh.
Table of Contents
For those with unreliable memories: Nineveh is the immense Ethereal we observed when we entered Hollow Zero for the first time to get our Investigator’s License – Miyabi and Section 6 chased the monster in an awesome cutscene, though it managed to escape in the end.
Inferno Reap finally gives you the opportunity to battle this mighty foe – here’s what you need to know about the new ZZZ mode.
ZZZ 1.1: How to unlock Inferno Reap
To unlock Inferno Reap in ZZZ 1.1 and afterwards you’ll need to make your way through Hollow Zero first and complete the “Withering Garden – Core” stage of the roguelike mode.
Once that’s done and dusted, you’ll receive a follow-up Commission called “Foliage Hunt” in which you get to tango with Ninveveh for the first time.
Inferno Reap will then become available permanently at Scott Outpost. You’ll be able to earn Polychromes, Master Copies, and XP materials – among other things – from the mode.
ZZZ 1.1: How to create Resonium Kits
Inferno Reap goes straight into the action against Nineveh, so you don’t need to explore Hollow Zero via TV gameplay first. That, of course, has a major drawback: Without exploration, there’s no way to collect Resonia and power up your team for the battle.
Naturally, the developers thought of a way around that: Before jumping into the fight, you’ll get to pick a Resonium Kit for your team, consisting of an assortment of Resonia available in Hollow Zero. After completing “Foliage Hunt” and unlocking Inferno Reap, you’ll get a standard-type Resonium Kit to go into battle with.
However, you can also create your Resonium Kit to tackle Nineveh. For that, you need to play Hollow Zero’s “Withering Garden – Core” stage and complete it. This will allow you to save the equipment you’ve gathered during that expedition and use it as a Resonium Kit in Inferno Reap.
You can save up to 15 Resonium Kit loadouts in this way and can overwrite any set you want if you find a new combo you like better.
ZZZ 1.1: Fighting Nineveh
As unfortunate as it is, we’re probably not going to defeat Nineveh any time soon – this mode is basically about dealing as much damage as possible under a strict time limit.
You have three minutes to fight Nineveh and cause as much damage as you can before the battle ends – otherwise you may get corrupted by its influence. However, there is a way to increase the time limit you’re operating in: Nineveh will spawn Constricting Vines and Hornets during the battle. Destroying these will extend the duration of the battle, allowing you to spend more time inflicting damage on the main enemy.
When the timer hits 120 seconds left, Nineveh enters the Overload Activation phase, in which the Ethereal gains a massive damage boost – however, the amount of damage it takes is enhanced as well, so get ready to exploit that timing.
Overload Activation’s effects grow even stronger for the final minute and then again for the last 30 seconds of the battle, challenging you not to get hit under any circumstance while keeping up the pressure on Nineveh.
The more damage you can deal, the better your rewards are going to be.
It’s a good thing ZZZ 1.1 will allow you to cancel Chain Attacks, among other quality-of-life improvements.