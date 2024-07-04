Zenless Zone Zero – Piper build and promotion guide
Take everyone on a roaring ride with the best Zenless Zone Zero Piper build and then take a well-deserved nap. This Physical Anomaly Agent excels at inflicting Assault, making her a strong secondary damage dealer for your team.
Table of Contents
- Role: Anomaly
- Damage Type: Physical
- Faction: Sons of Calydon
- Rarity: A-Rank
Piper’s gameplay revolves around an effect called Power, which she can gain by hitting enemies with her EX Special Attack or Ultimate. Each instance of Power increases her Physical Anomaly Buildup, enabling her to trigger Assault much more quickly. If you combo Piper with other Sons of Calydon members or Physical Agents, having 20 or more stacks of Power provides a teamwide damage boost – a neat bonus.
The key to amassing Power lies in holding down the EX Special Attack button to unleash Piper’s ultimate trump card – as some space kid once said: Spinning is a good trick. Holding the button makes Piper spin around wildly, hitting enemies again and again in a rapid manner, which allows her to quickly build up Power. She also gains increased damage reduction in this state.
Duplicates of Piper help you fill out her Mindscape Cinema and access additional bonuses. Level 1 gives any spin attack a chance to gain additional Power and increases the maximum number of Power Piper can stack, while Level 2 increases her movement speed during spins and boosts the strength of her finishing moves, which grows with each stack of Power she acquired. Level 4 recovers Energy for Piper whenever someone inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy. Level 6 allows Piper to spin for longer and increases the time Power lasts before being depleted.
Zenless Zone Zero – Piper: best W-Engines
Roaring Ride provides additional ATK to Piper and comes with a passive ability that triggers one of three random effects whenever an EX Special Attack hits an enemy – but since Piper’s EX Special Attack hits enemies several times, she can stack all three of them at once, gaining bonus ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, and Anomaly Buildup.
Best W-Engines for Piper:
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
- Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
- Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)
- Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)
- Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)
- [Magnetic Storm] Bravo (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Piper: best Drive Discs
Building up Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency increases the damage inflicted by Assault and makes the effect easier to trigger. Piper’s spin attacks hit enemies quite rapidly, so it’s viable to stack CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG on her to enhance her damage output while she farms those valuable Power stacks. If you want to play it a bit more safely, you can scrap the CRIT stats for a few defensive stats, as Piper is prone to being hit while she spins.
Best Drive Disc sets for Piper:
- Freedom Blues (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +30 Anomaly Proficiency, -20% Anomaly Buildup RES (corresponding to the wearer’s Attribute) for a target for 8 seconds after being hit with an EX Special Attack, +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Piper:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 4 – Anomaly Proficiency (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
Zenless Zone Zero – Piper: best teams
Piper is an excellent secondary damage dealer for a team, though she needs quite a bit of time on the field to deliver her best performance.
- Nekomata (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Bangvolver
Nekomata benefits greatly from having Piper around, as enemies suffering from Assault triggers her Core Skill – that creates fantastic synergy between the two characters, since this is exactly Piper’s specialty. Nekomata also doesn’t want to be on the field for too long, instead preferring to have short stints in battle, which is another point in favor of this combo. Lucy is a solid Support for this duo, increasing everyone’s ATK and helping with Date infliction.
Zenless Zone Zero – Piper: promotion materials
After obtaining Piper, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32
- Controller Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Piper up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Physical Chip x25
- Advanced Physical Chip x75
- Specialized Physical Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Piper stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe x60
- Finale Dance Shoes x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe is available from the Expert Challenge: Troublemaker – Wanted Enforcer, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.