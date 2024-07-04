Zenless Zone Zero – Soldier 11 build and promotion guide
Defend New Eridu at all costs with the best Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 build and come home to enjoy some spicy noodles. This Fire Attack Agent is a straightforward damage dealer burning her enemies to crisps.
Table of Contents
- Role: Attack
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Obol Squad
- Rarity: S-Rank
Soldier 11 can enhance her Basic Attack and Dash Attack with a status called Fire Suppression, enabling them to deal additional damage. Fire Suppression is obtained temporarily by executing an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. If Soldier 11 is embedded with a fellow Obol Squad (no options for this at launch) or Fire Agent, she gains a Fire DMG bonus and deals even more damage to stunned targets.
This kit makes Soldier 11 a fairly simple character to play, which is great for beginners who are not overly familiar with the mechanics of action RPGs.
Pulling duplicates of Soldier 11 allows you to fill out her Mindscape Cinema and power her up further. Level 1 automatically recovers Energy for Soldier 11 upon being switched in, if she’s below a certain threshold. Level 2 bolsters the damage bonus of Fire Suppression and gives extra damage to Dodge Counters as well. Level 4 offers anti-interruption and invulnerability to Soldier 11 while she’s attacking with Fire Suppression. Level 6 allows Soldier 11 to gain Charge as well as Fire Suppression from her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. Charge is consumed when attacking with Fire Suppression to reduce the Fire DMG RES of targets.
Zenless Zone Zero – Soldier 11: best W-Engines
Soldier 11’s signature weapon, The Brimstone, provides an ATK % buff as a main stat on top of a stacking ATK % buff that gets triggered when the wearer uses a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter – conveniently, those are exactly the main sources of damage for Soldier 11, as they benefit from her Fire Suppression.
Best W-Engines for Soldier 11:
- The Brimstone (S-Rank)
- Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
- Cannon Rotor (A-Rank)
- Street Superstar (A-Rank)
- Starlight Engine (A-Rank)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank)
- [Lunar] Pleniluna (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Soldier 11: best Drive Discs
You’ll want to invest into the usual phalanx of offensive stats for Soldier 11, providing her with plenty of CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK, and PEN to make sure that her hits hit hard. Since the most reliable way of triggering Fire Suppression is to make EX Special Attacks, it’s not a bad idea to grab some Energy Regen as well – this will help you with consistent Fire Suppression up-time.
Best Drive Disc sets for Soldier 11:
- Inferno Metal (4) + Woodpecker Electro (2): +10% Fire DMG, +28% CRIT Rate for 8 seconds after hitting a Burning enemy, +8% CRIT Rate.
- Inferno Metal (4) + Puffer Electro (2): +10% Fire DMG, +28% CRIT Rate for 8 seconds after hitting a Burning enemy, +8% PEN Ratio.
Best Drive Disc stats for Soldier 11:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate % or CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 5 – PEN Ratio (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
Zenless Zone Zero – Soldier 11: best teams
Soldier 11 is a reliable Fire damage dealer, though she suffers from a lack of fellow faction members at launch – she’s the only Obol Squad member, so she must rely on other Fire characters to trigger her important teamwork buff.
- Soldier 11 (Main DPS), Koleda (Sub DPS), Ben (Support)
- Bangboo: Rocketboo
Belobog Heavy Industries’ Koleda and Ben are a great duo to team Soldier 11 up with. Soldier 11 benefits from the shield Ben provides, as it not only keeps her safe from harm, but increases her CRIT Rate. Koleda can apply a debuff to stunned enemies, making them more vulnerable to the team’s Chain Attacks. Her high Daze infliction means that Soldier 11 can consistently make use of her damage bonus against stunned targets and get Fire Suppression from Chain Attacks. All three team members are Fire Agents, meaning they can easily inflict Burn on enemies.
- Soldier 11 (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Rocketboo
Soldier 11 and the two Sons of Calydon members make a good combo as well. Lucy is a solid Support, who can provide a teamwide ATK boost and brings a good deal of Impact to the table, helping inflict stuns on enemies. Piper’s Physical Anomaly Buildup plays less of a role in this composition, but her teamwork passive enables her to contribute a teamwide damage buff.
Zenless Zone Zero – Soldier 11: promotion materials
After obtaining Soldier 11, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Offense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32
- Pioneer Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Soldier 11 up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Soldier 11 stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60
- Finale Dance Shoes x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance is available from the Expert Challenge: Typhon Slugger, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.