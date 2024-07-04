Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku build and promotion guide

Check out the best W-Engines and Drive Discs for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Rally the troops with the best Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku build and survive to enjoy some hearty snacks at home. This Ice Support Agent can provide immense offensive buffs to her team and encourages a rotation-heavy playstyle.

Table of Contents

  1. Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best W-Engines
  2. Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best Drive Discs
  3. Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best teams
  4. Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: promotion materials
  • Role: Support
  • Damage Type: Ice
  • Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6
  • Rarity: A-Rank

Soukaku’s powerful support capabilities are connected to her Fly the Flag ability, which you can trigger by holding the Special Attack button. Whenever she does, Soukaku boosts her own ATK. However, this buff can be given to the next Agent switched onto the battlefield via Quick Assist or Chain Attack, allowing Soukaku to provide her successor with a massive offensive bonus.

Things get more interesting when Soukaku consumes stacks of Vortex while using Fly the Flag, which happens automatically if she has some. Consuming Vortex doubles the ATK gained from Fly the Flag and thus the buff transferred to the next Agent. Vortex is generated by EX Special Attacks, Chain Attacks, and Ultimates.

Furthermore, if Soukaku is fighting alongside other Ice Agents or members of Section 6 (none of these exist at launch), consuming Vortex during Fly the Flag provides a teamwide Ice DMG buff.

You can bolster Soukaku’s abilities even more by obtaining duplicates of her to fill out her Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 increases the duration of her buff abilities, Level 2 gives her a chance to generate Vortex by using her Basic Attack, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter, or Quick Assist as well as allowing her to recover Energy whenever she’s at the maximum amount of Vortex stacks. Level 4 adds a debuff to Fly the Flag, decreasing the Ice DMG RES of targets hit by the attack. Level 6 enables Soukaku herself to deal more damage after using Fly the Flag, so it’s less of a priority than getting to Level 4.

Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best W-Engines

Since the power of Soukaku’s buff depends on her own ATK, you’ll want to get as much of this stat as possible – and Bashful Demon is a W-Engine providing just that. What’s more, it comes with a bonus to Ice DMG and a teamwide ATK buff after the wearer uses their EX Special Attack.

Best W-Engines for Soukaku:

  • Bashful Demon (A-Rank)
  • Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)
  • Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)
  • Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)
  • [Reverb] Mark I (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku Ultimate animation screenshot.
Soukaku is Section 6's standard bearer. / HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best Drive Discs

Soukaku’s greatest priority is amassing more ATK, as her important buffs are based on her own ATK value. Energy Regen is another concern, since triggering her EX Special Attack is the most reliable way to generate Vortex and maximize her support abilities. Finally, you should allow her a healthy helping of HP and DEF, because using Rally leaves Soukaku wide open to enemy hits – without a shielder in the party, a frail Soukaku may prove to be too fragile to be of use.

Best Drive Disc sets for Soukaku:

  • Hormone Punk (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +10% ATK, +25% ATK for 10 seconds for the wearer after they enter combat (can trigger every 20 seconds), +20% Energy Regen.

Best Drive Disc stats for Soukaku:

  • Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
  • Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
  • Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
  • Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
  • Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
  • Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku artwork.
Soukaku is happy as long as there's food. / HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best teams

As has hopefully become apparent throughout this guide, Soukaku is an excellent addition to any Ice-based team, though she’s versatile enough to slot into other compositions as well.

  • Ellen (Main DPS), Lycaon (Sub DPS), Soukaku (Support)
  • Bangboo: Sharkboo

Soukaku can provide welcome bonuses to Ellen and Lycaon, strengthening their offense. Lycaon is the team’s stunner, inflicting Daze on the enemy and initiating Chain Attacks. At the end of the day, though, it’s Ellen who gets the job done thanks to everything being set up perfectly for her.

Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku Ultimate animation.
Her head may always be filled with thoughts of snacks, but Soukaku can get serious if she wants to. / HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: promotion materials

After obtaining Soukaku, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:

  • Basic Support Certification Seal x4
  • Advanced Support Certification Seal x32
  • Ruler Certification Seal x30
  • Dennies x800,000

You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.

Leveling Soukaku up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:

  • Basic Freeze Chip x25
  • Advanced Freeze Chip x75
  • Specialized Freeze Chip x250
  • Hamster Cage Pass x5
  • Dennies x2,500,000

Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.

Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Soukaku stronger, for which you need the following materials:

  • Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60
  • Finale Dance Shoes x9
  • Dennies x405,000

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary is available from the Expert Challenge: Notorious – Dullahan, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides