Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku build and promotion guide
Rally the troops with the best Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku build and survive to enjoy some hearty snacks at home. This Ice Support Agent can provide immense offensive buffs to her team and encourages a rotation-heavy playstyle.
Table of Contents
- Role: Support
- Damage Type: Ice
- Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6
- Rarity: A-Rank
Soukaku’s powerful support capabilities are connected to her Fly the Flag ability, which you can trigger by holding the Special Attack button. Whenever she does, Soukaku boosts her own ATK. However, this buff can be given to the next Agent switched onto the battlefield via Quick Assist or Chain Attack, allowing Soukaku to provide her successor with a massive offensive bonus.
Things get more interesting when Soukaku consumes stacks of Vortex while using Fly the Flag, which happens automatically if she has some. Consuming Vortex doubles the ATK gained from Fly the Flag and thus the buff transferred to the next Agent. Vortex is generated by EX Special Attacks, Chain Attacks, and Ultimates.
Furthermore, if Soukaku is fighting alongside other Ice Agents or members of Section 6 (none of these exist at launch), consuming Vortex during Fly the Flag provides a teamwide Ice DMG buff.
You can bolster Soukaku’s abilities even more by obtaining duplicates of her to fill out her Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 increases the duration of her buff abilities, Level 2 gives her a chance to generate Vortex by using her Basic Attack, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter, or Quick Assist as well as allowing her to recover Energy whenever she’s at the maximum amount of Vortex stacks. Level 4 adds a debuff to Fly the Flag, decreasing the Ice DMG RES of targets hit by the attack. Level 6 enables Soukaku herself to deal more damage after using Fly the Flag, so it’s less of a priority than getting to Level 4.
Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best W-Engines
Since the power of Soukaku’s buff depends on her own ATK, you’ll want to get as much of this stat as possible – and Bashful Demon is a W-Engine providing just that. What’s more, it comes with a bonus to Ice DMG and a teamwide ATK buff after the wearer uses their EX Special Attack.
Best W-Engines for Soukaku:
- Bashful Demon (A-Rank)
- Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)
- Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)
- Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)
- [Reverb] Mark I (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best Drive Discs
Soukaku’s greatest priority is amassing more ATK, as her important buffs are based on her own ATK value. Energy Regen is another concern, since triggering her EX Special Attack is the most reliable way to generate Vortex and maximize her support abilities. Finally, you should allow her a healthy helping of HP and DEF, because using Rally leaves Soukaku wide open to enemy hits – without a shielder in the party, a frail Soukaku may prove to be too fragile to be of use.
Best Drive Disc sets for Soukaku:
- Hormone Punk (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +10% ATK, +25% ATK for 10 seconds for the wearer after they enter combat (can trigger every 20 seconds), +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Soukaku:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
- Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %, DEF %
- Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), ATK %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency, HP %
Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: best teams
As has hopefully become apparent throughout this guide, Soukaku is an excellent addition to any Ice-based team, though she’s versatile enough to slot into other compositions as well.
- Ellen (Main DPS), Lycaon (Sub DPS), Soukaku (Support)
- Bangboo: Sharkboo
Soukaku can provide welcome bonuses to Ellen and Lycaon, strengthening their offense. Lycaon is the team’s stunner, inflicting Daze on the enemy and initiating Chain Attacks. At the end of the day, though, it’s Ellen who gets the job done thanks to everything being set up perfectly for her.
Zenless Zone Zero – Soukaku: promotion materials
After obtaining Soukaku, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Support Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Support Certification Seal x32
- Ruler Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Soukaku up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Freeze Chip x25
- Advanced Freeze Chip x75
- Specialized Freeze Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Soukaku stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60
- Finale Dance Shoes x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary is available from the Expert Challenge: Notorious – Dullahan, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.