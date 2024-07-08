Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero tier list: best characters

Find the best Agents for Shiyu Defense

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Since all Zenless Zone Zero characters depend on their builds and team compositions to reach their optimum performance it’s always difficult to give a definitive answer to the natural question of who’s the best. Still, this being an action RPG in which clearance time is essential and you’ll need to invest time and energy into building up Agents, having a general pecking order is pretty handy.

This is what our Zenless Zone Zero character tier list aims to provide – a general pecking order of the game’s available Agents in regards to the Shiyu Defense endgame mode to help you prioritize your farming and pulling efforts.

Zenless Zone Zero character tier list – Shiyu Defense

Tier

Damage

Stun

Support

S

Ellen

Lycaon

Rina

A

Grace, Soldier 11, Nekomata

Koleda

Lucy, Nicole, Soukaku

B

Piper, Corin, Anton

Anby

Ben

C

Billy

Shiyu Defense is a mode rewarding a fast clearance time of stages, so your team needs to be able to quickly finish off small fry and then effectively combat boss enemies.

Please note that Agents in the C-Tier are by no means not worth building – them being ranked lower merely means that their DPS and their utility isn’t quite as great as of those ranked above them. In the right hands and with the right team members, they can still carry you through the content, though it’s more challenging.

We’ll keep this list updated with upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters making their way into the game and will add further tier lists, in case HoYoverse adds endgame modes with different goals or conditions. In Honkai: Star Rail, for example, the two modes added post-launch need completely different skill sets compared to the original endgame, necessitating different tier list criteria.

Make sure to catch all active Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes to secure freebies.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides