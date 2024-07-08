Zenless Zone Zero tier list: best characters
Since all Zenless Zone Zero characters depend on their builds and team compositions to reach their optimum performance it’s always difficult to give a definitive answer to the natural question of who’s the best. Still, this being an action RPG in which clearance time is essential and you’ll need to invest time and energy into building up Agents, having a general pecking order is pretty handy.
This is what our Zenless Zone Zero character tier list aims to provide – a general pecking order of the game’s available Agents in regards to the Shiyu Defense endgame mode to help you prioritize your farming and pulling efforts.
Zenless Zone Zero character tier list – Shiyu Defense
Tier
Damage
Stun
Support
S
Ellen
Lycaon
Rina
A
Grace, Soldier 11, Nekomata
Koleda
Lucy, Nicole, Soukaku
B
Piper, Corin, Anton
Anby
Ben
C
Billy
Shiyu Defense is a mode rewarding a fast clearance time of stages, so your team needs to be able to quickly finish off small fry and then effectively combat boss enemies.
Please note that Agents in the C-Tier are by no means not worth building – them being ranked lower merely means that their DPS and their utility isn’t quite as great as of those ranked above them. In the right hands and with the right team members, they can still carry you through the content, though it’s more challenging.
We’ll keep this list updated with upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters making their way into the game and will add further tier lists, in case HoYoverse adds endgame modes with different goals or conditions. In Honkai: Star Rail, for example, the two modes added post-launch need completely different skill sets compared to the original endgame, necessitating different tier list criteria.
Make sure to catch all active Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes to secure freebies.