Video Games

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters you’ll be able to play as

Find all Agents coming to the game in future updates

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Like its predecessors Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero will be supported with a rigorous and contentful update cycle that includes the release of new Agents – the playable characters supporting your adventures in the dangerous Hollows.

Both S-Rank and A-Rank Agents will join the roster in the future, filling gaps in existing factions or bringing entirely new organizations into the mix. Each character will expand the number of styles and possible team compositions available in the game, keeping things fresh.

As always, planning your pulls is an important part of playing a gacha game, so it’s crucial to get a glimpse into the future. Here are all upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters arriving in the title on future banners, as hinted at by official communications and in-game lore.

All upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters

Name

Role

Type

Faction

Rarity

Version

Zhu Yuan

Attack

Ether

N.E.P.S.

S

1.0

Qingyi

TBD

TBD

N.E.P.S.

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

N.E.P.S.

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

N.E.P.S.

TBD

TBD

Hoshimi Miyabi

TBD

TBD

Section 6

TBD

TBD

Yanagi

TBD

TBD

Section 6

TBD

TBD

Harumasa

TBD

TBD

Section 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Sons of Calydon

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Sons of Calydon

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Virtual Idols

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Virtual Idols

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Virtual Idols

TBD

TBD

Zenless Zone Zero N.E.P.S. faction screenshot.
Qingyi is on the left, Zhu Yuan on the right. Their two colleagues in the middle are still unknown, though the male character may be Seth. / HoYoverse

This image from the pre-release livestream shows the full line-up of New Eridu Public Security’s (N.E.P.S.) Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, which is led by Zhu Yuan. We can see Qingyi, a familiar face from the story, and two other members.

Zenless Zone Zero Section 6 full roster screenshot.
We have Sukakou and Yanagi on the left and Miyabi at the front with Harumasa on the right. / HoYoverse

This image of Hollow Operations Section 6 is from the pre-release livestream as well and shows Soukaku as well as Hoshimi Miyabi, the leader of the team, with two as yet unknown characters.

Zenless Zone Zero launch trailer screenshot showing future Sons of Calydon characters.
Lucy and Piper riding with the two upcoming members of the team. / HoYoverse

The Sons of Calydon are listed as having unknown members on the official website and the official release trailer showed what's likely to be the two upcoming characters from this faction.

Zenless Zone Zero Virtual Idols faction artwork.
Playable V-Tubers would be completely on-brand after we already got star streamer Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail. / HoYoverse

Finally, this artwork of the “Virtual Idols” – the final faction name is still not determined – from the pre-release livestream shows an upcoming team with at least three members.

Please keep in mind that the information stated here is not absolute: Plans can always change during development.

Check out the active Zenless Zone Zero codes to get your hands on extra currency for your pulls.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides