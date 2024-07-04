Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters you’ll be able to play as
Like its predecessors Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero will be supported with a rigorous and contentful update cycle that includes the release of new Agents – the playable characters supporting your adventures in the dangerous Hollows.
Both S-Rank and A-Rank Agents will join the roster in the future, filling gaps in existing factions or bringing entirely new organizations into the mix. Each character will expand the number of styles and possible team compositions available in the game, keeping things fresh.
As always, planning your pulls is an important part of playing a gacha game, so it’s crucial to get a glimpse into the future. Here are all upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters arriving in the title on future banners, as hinted at by official communications and in-game lore.
All upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters
Name
Role
Type
Faction
Rarity
Version
Zhu Yuan
Attack
Ether
N.E.P.S.
S
1.0
Qingyi
TBD
TBD
N.E.P.S.
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
N.E.P.S.
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
N.E.P.S.
TBD
TBD
Hoshimi Miyabi
TBD
TBD
Section 6
TBD
TBD
Yanagi
TBD
TBD
Section 6
TBD
TBD
Harumasa
TBD
TBD
Section 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Sons of Calydon
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Sons of Calydon
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Virtual Idols
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Virtual Idols
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Virtual Idols
TBD
TBD
This image from the pre-release livestream shows the full line-up of New Eridu Public Security’s (N.E.P.S.) Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, which is led by Zhu Yuan. We can see Qingyi, a familiar face from the story, and two other members.
This image of Hollow Operations Section 6 is from the pre-release livestream as well and shows Soukaku as well as Hoshimi Miyabi, the leader of the team, with two as yet unknown characters.
The Sons of Calydon are listed as having unknown members on the official website and the official release trailer showed what's likely to be the two upcoming characters from this faction.
Finally, this artwork of the “Virtual Idols” – the final faction name is still not determined – from the pre-release livestream shows an upcoming team with at least three members.
Please keep in mind that the information stated here is not absolute: Plans can always change during development.
