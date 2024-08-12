Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1: release time and server maintenance details
It’s already time for the next chapter of Zenless Zone Zero – version 1.1 of the RPG is ready for action with an array of events, characters, and features. The ZZZ 1.1 banners will contain a total of three brand-new Agents, all of which will have a role to play during the new storylines players can experience in the “Undercover R&B” update.
Table of Contents
After the Cunning Hares, Belobog Industries, and Victoria Housekeeping were the stars of the show in previous chapters, it’s time for New Eridu Public Security – and its foes – to shine.
Here are all the details on the Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1 start and server downtime.
ZZZ 1.1 – server downtime
The Zenless Zone Zero servers are scheduled to go offline on August 14, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.1. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- August 13, 3pm PT
- August 13, 5pm CT
- August 13, 6pm ET
- August 13, 11pm BST
- August 14, 12am CEST
- August 14, 3:30am IST
- August 14, 6am CST
- August 14, 7am KST/JST
- August 14, 8am AEST
- August 14, 10am NZST
The ZZZ servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 1.1’s content.
ZZZ 1.1 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the announced five hours, so here’s when Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- August 13, 8pm PT
- August 13, 10pm CT
- August 13, 11pm ET
- August 14, 4am BST
- August 14, 5am CEST
- August 14, 8:30am IST
- August 14, 11am CST
- August 14, 12pm KST/JST
- August 14, 1pm AEST
- August 14, 3pm NZST
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Polychromes for free, you can at least expect to receive 300 Polychromes. In case maintenance takes longer than scheduled or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be headed your way. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your free currency inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise it will be lost.
ZZZ 1.1 – preload
The preload for Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game earlier when version 1.1 is available.
There is no preload on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a bit more patient and download the update on launch day.
ZZZ 1.1 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for ZZZ 1.1’s preload:
- PC: 10.5-12 GB
- Mobile: 8 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.