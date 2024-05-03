7-Eleven and Tetris are teaming up to make a new handheld console
7-Eleven is partnering with The Tetris Company to offer a line of apparel with one wild card - a handheld console-slurpee hybrid. The collaboration includes Tetris-branded T-shirts, caps, tote bags, hoodies, stickers, and of course, the Slurpee+Tetris console.
The console features a 1.8-inch display with color, and built-in speakers and uses AAA batteries with USB-C charging. It also includes a switch to illuminate the Slurpee dollop on top of the console. The handheld will be available for US $30, although no release date has been announced.
7-Eleven is also giving away 20,000 units of the device to those using the store’s rewards program at checkout. To participate, you’ll need to buy either of the following products and use 7Rewards at checkout:
- Ghost Hydration
- Red Bull
- Sprite Chill
“We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia—making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “We’re excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love.”
“As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations,” said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. “This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris.”
The handheld, as you've probably guessed by now, can only play Tetris. To some, that may be a disappointment. For Tetris fans, it's just a new way to relive the timeless game of falling blocks. Of course, if you're itching to play Tetris with style, you can check out Tetris Effect on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. That game can also be played with PS VR2, although it lacks a physical Slurpee dollop so your mileage may vary.
As of the time of writing, 7-Eleven’s Slurpee+Tetris handheld is only available in the United States.