Against the Storm DLC: Keepers of the Stone releases in September 2024
The frog is finally out of the pond: Against the Storm’s first DLC is called Keepers of the Stone and will be released for PC on September 26, 2024. The expansion will introduce Frogs as the new playable species that can join your settlements, adding their expertise in masonry to the local economy. Naturally, they also like water – a fact that could come in handy as Update 1.4, which releases alongside the DLC, will introduce a fishing system to the game for everyone.
Keepers of the Stone additionally has a new biome, buildings, orders, and challenges in store.
Alongside one of the new Frogs, the DLC’s artwork features what seems to be a giant hybrid between insect and mammoth as well as some carnivorous plants. Appropriately for the new arrivals there’s lots of water as well.
Water, naturally, is a major element in the Frogs’ building style: Many of their structures include little waterfalls and pools to allow them to live and work comfortably. That giant water strider from the artwork is seemingly associated with the game’s new water system, as becomes apparent from one of the new screenshots, which features a villager riding the beast near the new Strider Port building.
The Strider Port’s description shows off an apparent new feature coming with the expansion: Expeditions. You can send out a brave water strider rider to search the nearby swamps for treasure and blueprints.
Another image from the expansion reveals an upgrade system for houses: Frog Houses can be leveled up four times to provide some bonuses to their inhabitants.
Looks like there’ll be plenty of new variables for players to consider when the roguelike city-builder’s DLC launches for PC on September 26, 2024.