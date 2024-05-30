Video Games

Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms release date and content revealed

Explore a new map layer, choose a new ruler type, and much more

Marco Wutz

Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

The grand finale of the Age of Wonders 4 Expansion Pass 1 is upon us: The Eldritch Realms DLC will be released on June 18, 2024, adding a host of interesting content to the turn-based strategy game from Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive – and yeah, there’ll be tentacles.

Eldritch Realms will add the Umbral Abyss, a new map layer featuring unique battle maps, locations, independent factions, and environmental conditions.

Fittingly, a new ruler type will be introduced as well to join Champions, Wizard Kings, and Ancient Dragons: Eldritch Sovereigns are beings corrupted by the Umbral Abyss and can dominate their foes with their unique Thrall spell casting mechanic. They can also choose between manipulating the flesh or focus on tampering with wild, chaotic magic.

Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms
Welcome to the Umbral Abyss. Enjoy your stay? / Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

Three Tomes of Magic will be newly introduced to flesh out this DLC’s theme: The Tome of the Tentacle and the Tome of Corruption embrace the Eldritch ways, while the Tome of Cleansing Flame is designed to combat them.

A brand-new event system with mini-crises spice up your campaigns in Eldritch Realms: The Cosmic Happenings will challenge all rulers at once, featuring unique tactical maps, units, and mechanics. Overcoming these challenges promises lucrative rewards, though.

Players will get to customize their factions with two additional physical forms: One is an Insect Swarm and the other is a returning species from Age of Wonders’ past, the Syrons.

Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms screenshot of a battle.
Many new challenges and crises await. / Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive

Rounding out the package are two additional Story Realms, two mounts, two new Realm templates, three new Realm Traits, five premade rulers, six new music tracks, and a UI skin straight from the Umbral Abyss itself.

Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms is out on June 18, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a suggested price of $19.99 USD / £16.99 GBP / €19.99 EUR or as part of Expansion Pass 1.

The free Mystic Update will arrive alongside the DLC, adding more Pantheon content, new randomized realms with hidden traits, and a rework of the Mystic Culture.

