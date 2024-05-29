Amazon to publish Maverick Games’ open-world driving title
Amazon Games announced that it will be the publisher of an upcoming open-world driving game developed by Maverick Games. Featuring a fully worked out narrative and planned to be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, the as yet untitled game has been in the works since 2022, when the studio was founded by former developers of the Forza Horizon series.
Former Forza Horizon creative director Mike Brown, who plays the same role in this title as well as being Maverick Games’ studio head, commented: “We founded Maverick Games with a clear vision: to build a developer-first studio that would foster an environment of creativity and risk-taking. This approach empowers our team to produce the most exceptional work of their careers. And ultimately, that means we are creating a game that our players are going to fall in love with. As we got to know the team at Amazon Games it quickly became clear that we had a shared ethos – a commitment to giving developers the space to really innovate in service of crafting experiences that players will find truly special. Without giving too much away, I will share that the team here is buzzing with excitement about our game and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”
Based in Warwick, United Kingdom, Maverick Games consists of 62 employees and is currently expanding its workforce. Its team working on the untitled driving game reads like the credits list for past Forza Horizon games with names like executive producer Tom Butcher, chief technical officer Matt Craven, content director Gareth Harwood, audio director Fraser Strachan, art director Ben Penrose, and visual design director Elly Marshall, who all have a history with the acclaimed series.
Jamie Brittain, co-creator of British TV show Skins, is attached to the projects as its lead writer.
“I’ve been making racing games for nearly 20 years and I know this community really well,” said Brown. “I think there are a lot of fantasies, desires and motivations that this community has that we have a unique opportunity to deliver on.”
He continued: “Lots of great driving games have amazing gameplay, amazing content. But to really cross that bridge, to become a game that people genuinely love, then there needs to be that human connection where you’re actually rooting for these characters, falling in love with these characters. That, I think, is a place where our game will be able to really differentiate itself from the other titles in the genre. There’s nothing about this genre that prevents it from having amazing characters and amazing stories – it’s just not really been explored yet.”
“In our ongoing global search for talented development teams who are building compelling titles that players will love, Maverick Games stood out as a studio that can deliver on all fronts,” said Christoph Hartmann, the vice president at Amazon Games. “Mike and his team are the total package – proven game developers who are masters at their craft and aren’t content with the status quo. Their vision for this game is fresh and innovative, and we’re looking forward to working alongside them to bring it to players around the world.”
Amazon Games recently announced a new development studio in Romania and expects to publish NCSOFT’s MMO Throne and Liberty in the West later this year. Ongoing projects also include a Lord of the Rings MMO being developed in-house as well as a Tomb Raider game made by Crystal Dynamics and published by Amazon.