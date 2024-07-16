Video Games

Amber Isle, where dinosaurs meet Animal Crossing, gets October 2024 release date

Adorable shop management game Amber Isle will be released on October 10, 2024, on PC and then get a Nintendo Switch launch “coming soon after,” according to developer Ambertail Games and publisher Team17 Digital.

Amber Isle is the studio’s debut title and mixes aspects of shop management sims with Animal Crossing, delivering it all in a cute, dinosaur-shaped package. Set on the eponymous island, the game puts you in charge of its rebuilding efforts.

Players will need to become one with the island’s inhabitants, the Paelofolk, and can create their own avatar to join the community. As the owner of a struggling store, you’ll need to haggle, stock, and build relationships to turn things around.

As your store recovers, you can reinvest your profits into the village and its people, explore new areas on the island to secure exotic wares, and convince Paleofolk who’ve moved away to return to Amber Isle permanently, thereby gaining new customers.

Your shop in Amber Isle is fully customizable and you have lots of freedom when it comes to decorating and rebuilding the island as well. Up to 48 Paleofolk can live on Amber Isle, which includes not only dinosaurs but also Ice Age mammals and Permian amphibians, among other groups. There is plenty of fashion to kit your own Paleo-persona out as well.

Amber Isle is the first game developed by Northern Irish studio Ambertail Games, which was founded in 2020 and is based in Belfast.

