Apex Legends brings back Solos mode with an all-new Battle Sense mechanic
They said it’d never happen, but Solos is coming back to Apex Legends for the first time since 2019. Developer Respawn took everything it’s learned about limited-time modes and applied them to this comeback.
As well as fully kitted weapons, players who jump into the mode will also get access to a respawn token and a new mechanic called Battle Sense, with both mechanics designed to simulate the feeling of the core team game and make you feel like you’re not alone.
Respawn says it still feels that teamplay is the core of the Apex Legends experience, but the developer wants to give players more ways to play. Solos will return next season as a six-week takeover of Duos, and at the end of that takeover, Respawn will assess what, if anything, needs to change.
How does it all work? The respawn tokens are self-explanatory – get killed early on and you get another chance to drop in and take the win. However, these are only valid until the end of round four, when unused tokens will be converted into evo charge.
As for Battle Sense, this is a series of new HUD and audio indicators to let you know when you’re not alone, which should speed up matches and give players more awareness. Whenever an enemy is within 50 meters of you, you’ll get a HUD icon and an audio ping to help you zero in on their location. There’s nowhere to hide.
Solo players also get auto-healing out of combat and when they kill an enemy to compensate for a lack of teammates and keep those firefights burning hot. Other minor changes include smaller circles and a player count reduction to 50 players.
Solos arrives in Upheaval: Season 21 of Apex Legends on May 6.