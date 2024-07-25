Video Games

Apex Legends reverts key battle pass change after player outcry

Premium Battle Pass available via Apex Coins once more

Respawn Entertainment and EA have changed their minds in regards to the controversial Apex Legends battle pass changes they recently announced. A key issue with the proposed changes was the fact that players could no longer purchase the Premium Battle Pass with Apex Coins, an in-game currency that can be earned through playing. This way, players could buy the Battle Pass with real money one time and then continue to purchase its successors with the virtual currency they earned from it – a loop that satisfied them and kept engagement high.

Under Respawn and EA’s planned changes, players would have been forced to buy every Battle Pass with real money – and they would have had to double dip, since every season will feature two passes instead of one.

After the public outcry about this, the companies seemingly changed their mind: Going forward, the Premium Battle Pass will be available for 950 Apex Coins – and as has been the case until now, that amount can be earned in the game from the previous Battle Pass. Furthermore, one Premium Battle Pass will be unlockable for free starting on August 6, 2024, with Season 22 of the battle royale game. All players will have to do is complete a few in-game challenges.

The Premium and Ultimate Battle Pass (the latter is available for $9.99 USD) will both contain the same number of unlockable rewards through gameplay after the restructuring, though the Ultimate version adds a bunch of instant unlocks on top. There will also be an Ultimate+ tier, which comes with more Exotic Shards, instant unlocks, and exclusive Legendary Variants.

Respawn and EA emphasized that each Premium version of the Battle Pass contains at least one Reactive Weapon or Variant, Legendary Weapon Skin, and Legendary Character Skin.

“We recognize that we could have handled the Battle Pass changes better – that’s on us,” the official statement accompanying this information said. “It’s our intention to improve the overall value and experience across our Battle Pass offerings.”

In addition, the developers promised to be “more timely, transparent, and consistent” in their communications with players. “Your priorities are our priorities,” they stated.

