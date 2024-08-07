Arknights: Endfield will be playable at Gamescom 2024
Gryphline will be at Gamescom 2024, bringing the highly-anticipated Arknights: Endfield to the exhibition floor. This will be the first time ever that the upcoming open-world RPG will be playable at an event in the West – previous appearances were limited to Japan and South Korea.
Visitors will be able to go hands-on with the new gacha game in Cologne in Hall 10.1 of the large convention center in the Rhine city from August 21 to 25, 2024. Another chance to test the game will present itself at PAX West 2024.
Arknights: Endfield is currently in development for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5, as was confirmed at The Game Awards 2023. Endfield is being developed by Chinese studio Hypergryph, which is the developer behind popular gacha game Arknights from 2019 – an IP that’s successful enough to warrant an ambitious spin-off.
Endfield is described as a “real-time 3D RPG with strategic elements.” It was officially revealed in March 2022. Players will take over the role as the Endministrator, an enigmatic and powerful figure standing above the various factions on the planet Talos-II. Just like the world of Arknights, Endfield’s setting is very futuristic and sci-fi inspired. There is currently no release date for the game.
Aside from Endfield, Gryphline – which is Hypergryph’s recently established publishing arm – is bringing its co-op puzzle adventure Popucom to Gamescom as well as PAX West.
Earlier this year, Gryphline released the premium mobile game Ex Astris as its debut title as a publisher.
Gamescom’s organizers are optimistic about this year’s event, saying that Gamescom 2024 would be record-breaking, and the line-up for Opening Night Live 2024 is shaping up to be great as well – and perhaps we’ll get some news about Endfield during the show, too. When it comes to popular gacha games, Endfield will be in good company at Gamescom: HoYoverse will be at the show with its triumvirate of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero.