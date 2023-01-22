Skip to main content

FromSoft has a big Armored Core reveal planned soon

Armored up and ready to move out
A large bipedal robot with a metallic backpack is standing amid a heap of metal scrap, near a tall structure that looks as if it's suffered explosion damage. In front of the robot is a cloudy sky streaked with pink

Following the Armored Core 6 reveal at The Game Awards, FromSoftware is planning a lengthy showcase for the mecha RPG in February at the Taipei Game Show (thanks, TheGamer). Publisher Bandai Namco posted a YouTube placeholder video ahead of the showcase on Feb. 3, 2023, with a brief description that, loosely translated by Google, says that series producer Yasunori Ogura will answer fans’ “biggest questions” over the course of an hour.

Considering the original reveal in December only showed off a flashy cinematic arrangement and offered no clue as to what FromSoftware has in store, fans likely have plenty of questions. The last Armored Core game, Armored Core V, released in 2013. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the 10 years since, FromSoftware launched two Dark Souls games, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring, none of which is particularly rife with giant, customizable robots.

That’s a lot of time away from Armored Core, and how the team’s experience focusing on so many Souls and Soulslike games will inform their approach to Armored Core – if at all – remains to be seen. Not that the two styles are so very different from each other. Both are third-person RPGs with a heavy emphasis on character customization and choosing the right attacks at the right time.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is expected to release sometime in 2023.

A large bipedal robot with a metallic backpack is standing amid a heap of metal scrap, near a tall structure that looks as if it's suffered explosion damage. In front of the robot is a cloudy sky streaked with pink
News

FromSoft has a big Armored Core reveal planned soon

By Josh Broadwell
PSA: don’t play GTA Online on PC right now: An animated man wearing a backwards baseball cap and a green varsity jacket is standing in the middle of a street lined with palm trees. In his hand is an assault rifle, and a police car is approaching him
News

PSA: Don’t play GTA Online on PC right now

By Josh Broadwell
Pokémon Go logo over the globe in the background.
Guides

This Week in Pokémon Go: Shiny Tapu Koko and Crackling Voltage

By Marco Wutz
call of duty warzone 2 screenshot glhf (7)
Features

Gaming’s stuck in its comfort zone, but how do we make the difference?

By Georgina Young
persona-5-royal
Features

Persona games have made a comeback – it’s time to bring back the originals

By Georgina Young
best rpgs glhf (1)
Guides

Best RPGs you can play right now

By Dave Aubrey
Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising updates the fighting game for a new era: An anime woman with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing silver plate armor, is standing against the backdrop of a city at night. She's pointing a gold-hilted rapier at the camera
News

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising updates the fighting game for a new era

By Josh Broadwell
The Dead Space remake apparently has a new ending: A man in a metal suit, with a long metal mask that has three horizontal slits through which blue light emanates, is standing in the middle of a narrow corridor. The corridor is lined with pipes and cables
News

The Dead Space remake apparently has a new ending

By Josh Broadwell