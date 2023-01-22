FromSoft has a big Armored Core reveal planned soon

Following the Armored Core 6 reveal at The Game Awards, FromSoftware is planning a lengthy showcase for the mecha RPG in February at the Taipei Game Show (thanks, TheGamer). Publisher Bandai Namco posted a YouTube placeholder video ahead of the showcase on Feb. 3, 2023, with a brief description that, loosely translated by Google, says that series producer Yasunori Ogura will answer fans’ “biggest questions” over the course of an hour.

Considering the original reveal in December only showed off a flashy cinematic arrangement and offered no clue as to what FromSoftware has in store, fans likely have plenty of questions. The last Armored Core game, Armored Core V, released in 2013.

In the 10 years since, FromSoftware launched two Dark Souls games, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring, none of which is particularly rife with giant, customizable robots.

That’s a lot of time away from Armored Core, and how the team’s experience focusing on so many Souls and Soulslike games will inform their approach to Armored Core – if at all – remains to be seen. Not that the two styles are so very different from each other. Both are third-person RPGs with a heavy emphasis on character customization and choosing the right attacks at the right time.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is expected to release sometime in 2023.