Biopunk FPS Ascendant gets Open Beta in August 2024
PlayFusion’s upcoming Biopunk first-person shooter, Ascendant.com or simply Ascendant for short, will open its servers to the public for the first time on August 3 and 4, 2024, for an Open Beta. Described as the world’s first “Adaptation Shooter” and inspired by the aesthetics and sound of the 1980s, Ascendant is a squad-based tactical FPS in which four trios of players get sent out on maps that change every match and must retrieve one of three Biocores – you don’t have to be great at math to figure out the deal. What’s more: The other players aren’t your only problem. The map is inhabited by giant turtle-like monsters that spit poison whenever you get too close.
Aside from personal weaponry, Ascendant offers a variety of ground vehicles to spice battle up, from quick buggies to turret-armed IFVs. Take a look at the trailer to get a taste of the action:
“The PlayFusion team and I couldn’t be more pumped to be sharing this exciting opportunity with gamers to dive into the world of Ascendant.com,” commented studio co-founder & CEO Mark Gerhard. “Once players get a chance to experience the world’s first ‘Adaption Shooter’ they’ll be recruiting friends and foes alike to test their skills and customizations against.”
PlayFusion promises “hundreds of options” for character creation and a “deep weapon customization” system that not only affects the looks of your arsenal, but also how it plays. Between matches, players will be sent to a freely explorable lobby, where they can play mini-games, try out weapons, and even challenge their fellow fighters to duels.
Ascendant Open Beta start times
The Ascendant.com servers go online on August 3, 2024, at 7am PT. Check the list below to find out what that means for your time zone:
- August 3, 7am PT
- August 3, 9am CT
- August 3, 10am ET
- August 3, 3pm BST
- August 3, 4pm CEST
- August 3, 7:30pm IST
- August 3, 10pm CST
- August 3, 11pm KST/JST
- August 4, 12am AEST
- August 4, 2am NZST
Users can sign up for the Open Beta of Ascendant.com via Steam.