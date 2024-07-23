Video Games

Biopunk FPS Ascendant gets Open Beta in August 2024

A game that wants to be the founder of a whole sub-genre

Marco Wutz

PlayFusion

PlayFusion’s upcoming Biopunk first-person shooter, Ascendant.com or simply Ascendant for short, will open its servers to the public for the first time on August 3 and 4, 2024, for an Open Beta. Described as the world’s first “Adaptation Shooter” and inspired by the aesthetics and sound of the 1980s, Ascendant is a squad-based tactical FPS in which four trios of players get sent out on maps that change every match and must retrieve one of three Biocores – you don’t have to be great at math to figure out the deal. What’s more: The other players aren’t your only problem. The map is inhabited by giant turtle-like monsters that spit poison whenever you get too close.

Aside from personal weaponry, Ascendant offers a variety of ground vehicles to spice battle up, from quick buggies to turret-armed IFVs. Take a look at the trailer to get a taste of the action:

“The PlayFusion team and I couldn’t be more pumped to be sharing this exciting opportunity with gamers to dive into the world of Ascendant.com,” commented studio co-founder & CEO Mark Gerhard. “Once players get a chance to experience the world’s first ‘Adaption Shooter’ they’ll be recruiting friends and foes alike to test their skills and customizations against.”

PlayFusion promises “hundreds of options” for character creation and a “deep weapon customization” system that not only affects the looks of your arsenal, but also how it plays. Between matches, players will be sent to a freely explorable lobby, where they can play mini-games, try out weapons, and even challenge their fellow fighters to duels.

Ascendant Open Beta start times

The Ascendant.com servers go online on August 3, 2024, at 7am PT. Check the list below to find out what that means for your time zone:

  • August 3, 7am PT
  • August 3, 9am CT
  • August 3, 10am ET
  • August 3, 3pm BST
  • August 3, 4pm CEST
  • August 3, 7:30pm IST
  • August 3, 10pm CST
  • August 3, 11pm KST/JST
  • August 4, 12am AEST
  • August 4, 2am NZST

Users can sign up for the Open Beta of Ascendant.com via Steam.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News