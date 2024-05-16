Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t always require an online connection to play
You won’t need to be connected to the internet to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has confirmed. Due to many large publishers forcing players to be always connected to the internet, even when they’re playing a single-player title, the question of mandatory connections is one that pops up quickly for any newly announced game. In this case, Ubisoft hopes to quickly dispel any false information that may be spread online about Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ requirements.
“We wanted to share some early information on the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, following some questions we’ve noticed in the community. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times,” the company stated on X. “An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will not be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection.”
“We are super excited to bring Assassin’s Creed to Feudal Japan on November 15 when the game releases, and cannot wait to show you more along the way,” it concluded.
Ubisoft posted a record revenue in its latest earnings report, crediting both the Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six franchises for driving growth.
The newly unveiled Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer introduced the dual protagonists of the upcoming game, which will be set during the Sengoku Jidai era in the 16th century – a time of strife and civil war with many different clans vying for power in the country. That should make it a great game to play if you like Shogun, the recent hit series from FX.
Naturally, several different Assassin’s Creed Shadows editions are available for pre-order, which include perks like early access and the inevitable season pass featuring extra content.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 15, 2024.