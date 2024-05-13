Ubisoft accidentally leaks Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date
Ubisoft teased Assassin’s Creed Red’s existence in late 2022, and now, almost a year later, the studio announced the open-world game’s proper name: Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That’s almost all Ubisoft had to say on the matter, but if you’re keen to hear more, you don’t have long to wait.
Ubisoft is hosting a special Assassin’s Creed Shadows reveal event on May 15, 2024, at noon Eastern.
There’s also a Nov. 15, 2024, release date in one of the trailer descriptions, so uh, whoops.
A countdown is running on all Assassin’s Creed social media channels – well, except Twitter, apparently, which is looking just the same as it always does – and there’s an hourglass puzzle with the promise of some kind of reward for players who figure out the solution.
As for what the reward is, it looks like you’ll just have to solve the puzzle and find out. Ubisoft didn’t give a hint about what it might be.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows unfolds in feudal Japan, and even though Assassin’s Creed Mirage revived the series’ stealth game roots, Ubisoft said before that Red – now Shadows – is another open-world game in the same style as AC Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. That’s about all we know so far, so hopefully, the big reveal trailer has a bit more to say.