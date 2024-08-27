Yakuza, Shrek, and MySims – Everything announced in the August 2024 Nintendo Direct & Indie World
Nintendo just wrapped up its absolutely gigantic two-parter presentation, with a back-to-back double feature of a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and an Indie World presentation. Almost 50 games were announced or showcased across the two presentations, from the smallest of indie games to the biggest triple-A series all making an appearance.
We’ve split this up into two sections, just like Nintendo did, so scroll on to find out what was announced in the August 2024 Nintendo Direct and Indie World presentation.
Every Indie World announcement
The Indie World presentation opened with a straight banger, showing off not one or two but four collaborative DLC expansions coming to Balatro. The game is getting crossovers with Vampire Survivors, The Witcher 3, Dave the Diver, and Among Us, in a free update coming to the game today.
The Indie World presentation also saw a host of other announcements, including two shadow drops – Peglin and Pizza Tower – as well as a strange new game called Date Everything, which lets you date… well, everything. Top that off with a Shrek DLC for PowerWash Simulator, new DLC for Sea of Stars, and a new Coffee Talk game, and you’ve got one heck of a show.
Here’s the full list of games featured, with release dates:
- Balatro: Friends of Jimbo DLC - Today
- Neva - October 15
- Moth Kubit - Spring 2025
- Coffee Talk Tokyo - 2025
- Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker DLC - Spring 2025
- PowerWash Simulator: Shrek Special Pack – Fall 2024
- Morsels - February 2025
- Date Everything - October 24, 2024
- Peglin - Today (timed console exclusive)
- Wobbly Life - December 2024
- Pico Park 2 - Today (timed console exclusive)
- Shovel Knight : Shovel of Hope DX - 2025
- Europa - 2024
- Cuisineer - January 28, 2025
- On Your Tail - November 21, 2024
- Metal Slug Tactics - Fall 2024
- The Plucky Squire - September 17, 2024
- Pizza Tower - Today
Every Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase announcement
Partner Showcase Directs aren’t super common, but they are very interesting, showing off games from third-parties coming to Switch in the near (and far) future. The show opened with Tetris Forever, a legacy collection of Tetris games from throughout the ages, which is pretty neat, and it only got bigger from there.
There’s too much to go over at length, but here are the headlines: There’s a Trails of the Sky remake coming next year, a second Capcom Fighting Collection, a collection of DS Castlevania games, a release date for Suikoden 1+2 , a MySims remaster collection, a new Atelier game, a wildly different-looking Rune Factory game, and so much more. The biggest announcement was at the end, when Nintendo announced that Yakuza Kiwami would be coming to the Switch in October. Huge stuff.
Here’s the full list of games featured, with release dates:
- Tetris Forever - 2024
- Tetris (NES) release on NSO - Winter
- Dragon Quest 3 - November 14, 2024
- Star Overdrive - 2025 (timed exclusive)
- Goat Simulator 3 - Today (Physical November)
- Trails in the Sky the 1st - 2025
- Stalker Legends of the Zone Trilogy - November
- Worms Armageddon - September 26
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game - October 4, 2024
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - December 5, 2024
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 2025
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection - September 12 (Physical November 22)
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - 2025
- Suikoden 1 + 2 - March 6, 2025
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - Today
- Civilization 7 - Feb 11, 2025
- Tales of Graces f Remastered - January 17, 2025
- MySims: Cozy Bundle - November 19, 2024
- FNAF Help Wanted 2 - Holiday
- FNAF Security Breach - Ruin - Holiday
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed - September 24, 2024
- Tales of the Shire - Holiday 2024
- Just Dance 2025 - October 15, 2024
- Funko Fusion - November 24, 2024
- EA Sports FC 25 - September 20, 2024
- Lego Horizon Adventures - Holiday
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Spring 2025
- Yakuza Kiwami - October 24, 2024