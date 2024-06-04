Just Cause developer Avalanche closes two offices
Avalanche Studios Group, the developer behind the Just Cause series, confirmed that it closed two of its five offices with the locations in New York and Montreal being shut down. This move is resulting in “around 50” employees being laid off, which is about 9% of the company’s workforce.
The two closed branches comprised Avalanche’s entire presence in North America. Its offices in Europe, which are located in Stockholm, Malmö, and Liverpool, appear to be unaffected by these developments.
“This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it’s necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company,” the statement given out by Avalanche reads. “Our focus is now on supporting all Avalanchers through this challenging time. We’re grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible experiences for our players.”
The Montreal office was opened only fairly recently, being a result of Avalanche acquiring former Ubisoft studio Monster Closet in October 2023, while the New York division was established in June 2011 as the company’s first office outside of Sweden.
Avalanche’s latest game is Rage 2, which it released in 2019 with Bethesda as publisher, though Expansive Worlds and Systemic Reaction – the two other studios belonging to the group – have published some games between then and now.
The main studio is currently working on an open-world co-op game called Contraband for Xbox Game Studios, which is planned to be released for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Not much else is known about the game announced in June 2021.