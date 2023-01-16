Skip to main content

Awesome Games Done Quick’s best runs in January 2023

Fast times at AGDQ
The first Games Done Quick of 2023 has wrapped, raising over $2 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Among the event’s best speedruns were four record-breaking runs, including one for Super Mario Galaxy 2 and an impressive feat of scrubbery in PowerWash Simulator.

Super Mario Galaxy 2: Any% with Banktoad

First up is the new world record for Super Mario Galaxy 2’s any% run, including Banktoad bonuses. Four speedrunners threw themselves into the challenge – Jhay, Mutantsabyss, SuperViper302, and HardcoreGaming. Jhay trounced Bowser for the final time after 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 51 seconds, shaving just over 40 seconds off the previous record. It’s an impressive run and certainly worthy of a resounding “Wahoo!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge: Co-Op Any% Arcade

Paul-Knives and Benja teamed up for a skillful run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ multiplayer co-op mode. The duo played alongside GeneralAndrews and DosPostman and managed to take down the Statue of Tyranny after just 55 minutes and 59 seconds, nearly four minutes faster than the previous record.

Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option

This one is a bit different, as The Final Option never actually released in a complete form. Instead, speedrunner Crak Atak raced through the playable beta prototype, which doesn’t actually let you finish any of the 18 levels. Still, they managed to clear the beta in 24 minutes, setting a new record.

PowerWash Simulator

Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, and Acadiel teamed up to tackle the difficult challenge of cleaning without soap. The group managed to clear all vehicles in PowerWash Simulator, including the massive flying saucer, the airplane, and the boat, in 33 minutes and 31 seconds. Playing with no soap makes cleaning take longer, as you’d expect, so this is quite the achievement.

Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler: All four games Any%

Skybliz, part of Games Done Quick’s previous Flame Fatales event, tackled the challenge of speeding through Super Mario All-Stars, but with a twist. Shuffler randomizes the order of games and levels in the Nintendo classics. You might clear a castle in Super Mario World and then find yourself tossed in an underground level in Super Mario Bros. 2, before facing a nail-biting platform challenge in The Lost Levels. This run didn’t break any major records, but what makes these so challenging and noteworthy is the nature of the levels. When you’re hampered by a slow-moving sidescrolling screen, every move counts.

Next up from Games Done Quick is the Frost Fatales event, which runs from Feb. 26, 2023, through March 4, 2023. Summer Games Done Quick begins May 28, 2023, and runs through June 4, 2023.

