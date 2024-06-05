Video Games

Azur Promilia to be featured at Bilibili World 2024, sparking excitement

Possible reveals about the Palworld-like gacha game inbound

Marco Wutz

Manjuu

While the video game world is waiting with bated breath for Summer Game Fest 2024 to arrive and deliver some exciting news and announcements, an important convention in China is just around the corner as well – Bilibili World is set to take place from July 12 to 14, 2024, and will feature some of the biggest names of the domestic games industry alongside global brands.

Among the studios participating in the convention is Azur Lane developer Manjuu, which won’t only bring its well-established gacha game about battleships that can transform into attractive women to the show – it turns out that its upcoming open-world RPG with creature collection mechanics, Azur Promilia, will be present as well.

Azur Promilia, which was announced earlier this year, immediately garnered much worldwide attention due to looking like a mixture of Palworld and Genshin Impact – obviously an enticing concept for many gamers. Some Azur Promilia gameplay footage is already available to watch, but players are naturally hungry for more news about the PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 title.

With its participation in Bilibili World 2024, that desire should soon be satisfied as we can expect at least some new footage or details to be revealed.

However, people shouldn’t expect a release date for the game at this point: Manjuu repeatedly stated that Azur Promilia is still in “early development” and will need some more time in the oven. If the stars align, a release window for the game’s first closed beta test could be in the cards.

Alongside Manjuu companies like HoYoverse – bringing Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero –, Sega, and Bandai Namco will be at the show, which is centered on anime, video games, and card games. Marvel Rivals, Fate: Grand Order, Magic the Gathering, and the upcoming Wuxia open-world RPG Where Winds Meet are some of the big games featured at the event.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg