Azur Promilia to be featured at Bilibili World 2024, sparking excitement
While the video game world is waiting with bated breath for Summer Game Fest 2024 to arrive and deliver some exciting news and announcements, an important convention in China is just around the corner as well – Bilibili World is set to take place from July 12 to 14, 2024, and will feature some of the biggest names of the domestic games industry alongside global brands.
Among the studios participating in the convention is Azur Lane developer Manjuu, which won’t only bring its well-established gacha game about battleships that can transform into attractive women to the show – it turns out that its upcoming open-world RPG with creature collection mechanics, Azur Promilia, will be present as well.
Azur Promilia, which was announced earlier this year, immediately garnered much worldwide attention due to looking like a mixture of Palworld and Genshin Impact – obviously an enticing concept for many gamers. Some Azur Promilia gameplay footage is already available to watch, but players are naturally hungry for more news about the PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 title.
With its participation in Bilibili World 2024, that desire should soon be satisfied as we can expect at least some new footage or details to be revealed.
However, people shouldn’t expect a release date for the game at this point: Manjuu repeatedly stated that Azur Promilia is still in “early development” and will need some more time in the oven. If the stars align, a release window for the game’s first closed beta test could be in the cards.
Alongside Manjuu companies like HoYoverse – bringing Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero –, Sega, and Bandai Namco will be at the show, which is centered on anime, video games, and card games. Marvel Rivals, Fate: Grand Order, Magic the Gathering, and the upcoming Wuxia open-world RPG Where Winds Meet are some of the big games featured at the event.