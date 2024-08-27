Balatro is getting The Witcher and Among Us DLC for free
LocalThink casually announced some big Balatro DLC during the August 2024 Nintendo Direct, including Among Us and Witcher collaborations. It’s all part of the Friends of Jimbo update, a free expansion you can download now on all platforms where Balatro lives.
The full Friends of Jimbo collection includes card decks from:
- The Witcher 3
- Among Us
- Dave the Diver
- Vampire Survivors
LocalThink didn’t share much about what the collaboration actually entails, but given how Balatro works, it’s reasonable to assume these DLC card packs have some kind of themed special effects. You’d certainly hope so, given the designs. Creepy vampire jokers, Yennefer the queen, Among Us survivor royal cards – there’s a lot of potential there. If nothing else, the designs sure are nice, and it’s all free anyway.
LocalThink said on Twitter that the Friends of Jimbo update is just one of their big plans for the summer. Another surprise is in store, though they didn’t give any suggestion about what it might be. Wouldn’t be a surprise then, would it. There's also a Balatro gameplay update planned for 2025.
