New studio Blue Scarab is making a ‘cozy true-crime’ MMORPG
Sweden’s thriving games industry has added yet another newly-founded studio to its portfolio: Blue Scarab Entertainment is headquartered in Stockholm and will be using Unreal Engine 5 to develop “a story-driven MMORPG with a unique blend of cozy escapism, true-crime, and horseback riding” set in an open world.
Well, you certainly can’t say that this mix doesn’t sound original – unless it’s just a fancy way of describing a cowboy game.
Blue Scarab is led by Colin Cragg as CEO and Enno Rehling as CTO with former developers of World of Warcraft, Age of Conan, Helldivers 2, Battlefield, and Star Stable Online being among the more than 20 team members currently employed by the company in Stockholm as well as remotely.
Craig Morrison, who has experience as a creative at DICE, Blizzard, and Funcom, serves as studio director. Blue Scarab’s principal game designer is Guillaume Lhoyer, who was a leading system designer on co-op hits such as Helldivers 2 and Vermintide 2: Chaos Wastes. Another Arrowhead veteran is leading the community and marketing efforts with Ashley Nicollette.
“As the games industry has expanded, we have welcomed many new audiences. We believe there is space for fusing and evolving previous gaming and media experiences into something new and fresh for this expanded community,” Morrison commented in a statement to the press.
“Innovation through iteration can be very powerful,” he continued. “Our goal is to bring all the expertise that our team has accumulated to forge new experiences for a wider audience than ever before. We want to try to defy genre expectations, while still leveraging all the skills and experience of the team we have assembled.”
Blue Scarab Entertainment has secured $7 million USD in funding with NetEase and Behold Ventures being the principal backers. “With the backing of NetEase Games we're empowered to bring our vision to life. We're grateful for their commitment to creative freedom, supporting expertise, and resources as we set off on this adventure,” explained CEO Colin Cragg.