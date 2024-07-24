The final Borderlands movie trailer is here
The Borderlands movie is coming up fast, and Lionsgate released the final Borderlands movie trailer ahead of the video game movie's August debut. It looks and sounds a lot like the older Borderlands trailers, so if you’re hoping to have Lionsgate change your mind about the film – yeah, you probably shouldn’t.
The trailer blends a bit of new footage with edits of scenes we’ve already scene. There’s a handful of new shots of Cate Blanchette’s Lillith and Ariana Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina, the latter of whom seems poised to steal the show, with the return of Jack Black’s Claptrap excreting nails, the urine-in-mouth joke, and the exploding worm. Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tannis remains curiously quiet in each shot she’s in, which is, hopefully, not indicative of her role in the film, or that’d be rather a waste of talent.
The Borderlands movie’s final trailer launches shortly after early viewers left screenings with less-than-pleasant things to say about the adaptation. The general sentiment was that the Borderlands film lacks coherence and was simply unfunny.
You could throw the same criticisms at the Borderlands games, yet Borderlands 3 alone sold 18 million copies by the end of 2023. Series creator Randy Pitchford was probably getting ahead of himself when he started dreaming of a Borderlands cinematic universe, but given the franchise’s popularity, it’s not hard to see why he did.
The Borderlands movie releases in theaters on Aug. 9, 2024.