Breachway release date confirmed for August 2024
Hooded Horse and Edgeflow Studio announced that Breachway will be released into Early Access on August 30, 2024, on PC.
Initially scheduled for launch earlier this year, Breachway was delayed to ensure a more stable experience for players as well as to implement fixes and features based on feedback gathered from Steam Next Fest in February 2024, during which the game managed to get among the top 50 most-played demos.
Breachway is essentially the love child of FTL and Slay the Spire: a roguelike deck-builder with exciting tactical turn-based space combat.
The Early Access launch will contain four different playable ship types, which all come with their own layouts, synergies, bonuses, and initial faction standings, which all contribute to runs being distinct from each other. More than 200 cards will be available to build your decks with and there will be several unique characters to recruit into your crew, giving your ship different abilities to be used in battle.
The galaxy map will feature two distincts regions with their own enemies and events. In these areas of space, four unique factions rule the stars and can become great allies or deadly foes, depending on your decisions.
Being a roguelike, each run awards you with points towards your meta progression – which includes unlockable bonuses, modules, and ship variants.
It’s currently unclear how long Early Access will last, but with games like Against the Storm and Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic under its belt, Hooded Horse is seasoned in regards to refining raw gems and delivering them into 1.0 as certified jewels.