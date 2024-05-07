Vampire RPG Brocula available on Xbox ahead of Steam release
Brocula, the new indie RPG from Indian developer Destroyer Doggo about a vampire awoken from a 500-year slumber, is now available on Xbox. The game was first revealed during an ID@Xbox showcase and was released after three years of development.
If you're a fan of Stardew Valley, then Brocula will seem familiar. Players will take on the role of the eponymous vampire as he attempts to salvage his castle by doing odd jobs all over town. It features a life simulation system with farming, fishing, cooking, and many other mechanics rendered in a wonderful pixel art style that seems perfect for those craving a cozy game. And yes, it also has a cat that you can pet.
Before the game’s release, its demo had seen over 10,000 downloads on the Xbox store, according to a social media post by Arjun Varma, head of global expansion for Xbox in India. It was also wishlisted over 31,000 times on Steam according to a community post from Prateek Jadhwani, its solo developer. It features full controller support and will be playable on the Steam Deck.
As for how big of an adventure Brocula will tackle, Jadhwani revealed that it will take players around 40 hours in an interview with IGN India. But that's not where the game ends, as the developer has already started working on post-game DLC. However, don't expect any alternate endings as it will feature a "fairly linear" story.
"They can continue living Brocula’s life in the town - farm, work at cafes and fix their castle home or reload the game from a recent save point, or just choose to end the game!" said Jadhwani about Brocula's post-game content.
Jadhwani is far from the only Indian developer to get support from a global console manufacturer. Just recently, PlayStation's India Hero project picked up five promising games being developed in the country to be launched on PC and PS5.
You can buy Brocula on the Xbox store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles for $19.99 USD. The game will be released on Steam on May 9, 2024. You can try it out with its free demo available now on Steam.