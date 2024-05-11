You can play Bungie’s Marathon for free on Steam
Marathon, from Destiny 2-maker Bungie, is free on Steam, but it’s not Bungie’s new Marathon. It’s the old FPS game brought back to life by a fan group. Aleph One, which Bungie describes as an open-source development platform maintained by fans, put the first game on Steam with support for Linux and Mac as well.
Only the first Marathon is on Steam at the moment, but Bungie and Aleph One said the plan is to eventually bring Marathon 2 and Marathon 3, officially Marathon Infinity, to Steam as well. The platform currently has placeholder pages for the other two Marathon games, where you can wishlist them, and they both are, apparently, going to be offered for free as well.
There's no estimated date for when the other two might arrive.
“Alien forces have boarded the colony ship UESC Marathon in the Tau Ceti system, in orbit around humanity’s first interstellar colony,” the game’s Steam description reads. “The situation is dire, and as a security officer assigned to the Marathon, your duty is to defend the ship and its crew from the alien threat.”
“This classic 1994 Bungie FPS had a foundational influence on the genre, and is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.”
Meanwhile, Bungie is still working on its new vision of Marathon, a multiplayer game with extraction elements planned to launch who-knows-when for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
Meanwhile, if you have Destiny 2 on PlayStation, you can play Shadowkeep, The Witch Queen, and Beyond Light for free, including the sci-fi game's last four seasons, until June 3, 2024.